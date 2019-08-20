Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's sport, arts, heritage and culture groups could get a greater share of proceeds from the Channel Islands lottery. Ministers want to support groups which have not benefited in the past and are planning to replace the association which runs the scheme with a UK body. A new proposal would see UK group GrantScape, which gives out charity funds on behalf of local authorities, run the scheme from 2020. The new division of the funds might see Jersey charities share 40% between them, while, arts, heritage, sport and culture bodies could receive up to 20% each. If the States approves the scheme, GrantScape will set up a panel to decide how the money is distributed.
Proposal submitted to redistribute lottery funds
Sarah Bailey
Broadcast Journalist, BBC Radio Jersey
