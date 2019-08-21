Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A wildlife expert has said Jersey's government must consider the environment when it comes up with a policy for Jersey's growing population.

Mike Stentiford said he believed that, the more people there were in the island, places like St Ouen's Bay "come under pressure."

A panel led by Assistant Chief Minister Chris Taylor is in the process of drawing up plans for a population policy.

More information on what the policy could involve is expected to be published in the coming months.