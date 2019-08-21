Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Any mist in valleys quickly clearing on Wednesday, then mainly sunny with some thin high cloud. Mainly fine overnight, but perhaps some shallow mist in places by dawn. Guernsey: Jersey:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Channel Islands weather: Mainly sunny with high cloud
BBC Weather
Any mist in valleys quickly clearing on Wednesday, then mainly sunny with some thin high cloud.
Mainly fine overnight, but perhaps some shallow mist in places by dawn.
Guernsey:
Jersey:
Population 'pressure' on Jersey's wild places
BBC Radio Jersey
A wildlife expert has said Jersey's government must consider the environment when it comes up with a policy for Jersey's growing population.
Mike Stentiford said he believed that, the more people there were in the island, places like St Ouen's Bay "come under pressure."
A panel led by Assistant Chief Minister Chris Taylor is in the process of drawing up plans for a population policy.
More information on what the policy could involve is expected to be published in the coming months.
'Rolling protest' by nurses over pay dispute
Stephanie Gabbatt
BBC Radio Guernsey
Nurses in Guernsey are set to begin a rolling protest on Wednesday outside Frossard House over their pay dispute with the States.
Members of the island's branch of the Royal College of Nursing plan to giving up their free time over the next two weeks to campaign for what they are describing as "equal pay".
Local RCN representative Kenny Lloyd said they wanted to resolve the deadlock "amicably" but no progress had been made with discussions.
A petition in support of a pay rise with 4,500 signatures was presented to Guernsey's senior political committee, Policy & Resources, which is acting on behalf of the States in the negotiations.
Policy and Resources said it would comment on the protests while negotiations were ongoing.