Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Assistant Minister for Social Security, Education and Health, deputy Jeremy Maçon, has responded to calls to add additional degree courses to the island’s Critical Skills list.

While supporting islanders' careers is important, additional courses cannot be added to the list unless they meet a particular criteria, Mr Maçon added.

The Critical Skills list describes specific courses that offer students the skills needed in the Jersey job market.

To be listed it must be an essential qualification, must increase a students' employability and there must be high chance students will take up employment in a critical role upon completing the course.

Deputy Maçon said: “The Government of Jersey is committed to creating a skilled local workforce for the future.

"The Critical Skills list forms an important part of this priority - allowing us to support islanders through courses that will help to meet significant skills gaps in Jersey’s job market."