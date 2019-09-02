Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The revamped Digital Jersey Hub and the new Digital Jersey Academy opens its doors to business owners and students later. The academy will offer university qualifications and professional training in digital skills. Students will have access to full and part-time courses and the new Digital Leadership Programme will start mid-September.
Digital Jersey opens its doors
BBC Radio Jersey
Vance joy at Guernsey FC's first win
Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance praises his side's commitment after their 2-1 win away at Phoenix Sports.Read more
Jersey retain inter-island cricket title
Jersey retain their inter-island cricket title with a five-wicket win in a rain-affected match at the KGV.Read more
Mental health police cases rise 16%
BBC Radio Jersey
The acting head of police in Jersey says the force has responded to more than 1,000 incidents relating to mental health so far this year.
That's an increase of 16% since the same time last year.
Chief Insp Mark Hafey said the force doesn't have enough officers to provide the service it thinks is needed in the island.
He's hoping a campaign to boost the numbers of officers will provide a much-needed service to the island.
Work on sea wall delayed until 2021
BBC Radio Guernsey
Any work to remove part of the east end of L'Ancresse wall in Guernsey has been delayed until at least 2021.
The project, voted through in the States in 2017, has encountered delays in carrying out the environmental impact assessment.
Energy and Projects Officer Peter Barnes said that while the delay is unfortunate, they will continue with their responsibility for people's safety.
Those in favour of removing the wall - built during World War Two - said the cracks that have formed are dangerous, and that a natural shingle bank would form in its place.
Others, such as the gold club behind, fear the headland could be lost without the concrete structure to protect it.
Channel Islands weather: A mostly dry day ahead
BBC Weather
It will be a mostly dry day with sunny spells and patchy cloud.
There will also be a gentle west to north-westerly breeze.
Highs of 18C.
