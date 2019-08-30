Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A gas price hike, due to go ahead on Sunday, is out of the company's control according to the managing director of Guernsey Gas. The increase is higher than the rate of inflation. Ian Plenderleith says the cost of importing gas to the island has been the main reason behind the price hike, which will add about £35 to average annual bills.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
LiveLiveChannel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel IslandsFollow
Gas price hike 'out of our control' says boss
BBC Radio Guernsey
A gas price hike, due to go ahead on Sunday, is out of the company's control according to the managing director of Guernsey Gas.
The increase is higher than the rate of inflation.
Ian Plenderleith says the cost of importing gas to the island has been the main reason behind the price hike, which will add about £35 to average annual bills.
Channel Islands weather: Bright and breezy
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
A bright and breezy day is expected with some good spells of sunshine.
Most places will stay dry, with only a very low risk of the odd isolated and light shower.
Maximum Temperature: 17 to 20°C (63 to 68°F)
More detail on £100m savings called for
BBC Radio Jersey
Some backbench politicians want Jersey's government to explain how it's going to save 100 million pounds by 2023.
More information about the planned cuts is expected to be published in October.
But some politicians are concerned they won't have enough time to properly review the plans, as they're due to vote on them on the following month.
Deputy Kirsten Morel is now calling for full details to be announced at least four weeks before the States debate.