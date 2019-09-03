Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A new chief executive has been appointed at the Jersey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA).

The JSPCA committee said Debra D’Orleans is "passionate" about animal welfare and has been involved in animal charities for more than 30 years - starting as a volunteer for a cat shelter and assisting with the Riding for Disabled - which supports people with disabilities to take up horseriding.

She will take over from Kevin Keen, who has been the interim boss at the JSPCA since October.

