Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

New JSPCA chief executive 'honoured' by job appointment
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A new chief executive has been appointed at the Jersey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA).
The JSPCA committee said Debra
D’Orleans is "passionate" about animal welfare and has been involved in animal charities for more than 30 years - starting as a volunteer for a cat shelter and assisting with the Riding for Disabled - which supports people with disabilities to take up horseriding.
She will take over from Kevin Keen, who has been the interim boss at the JSPCA since October.
I am extremely honoured to be offered the opportunity to be Chief Executive of JSPCA. As an animal lover, I am really looking forward to working with the dedicated teams, volunteers and supporters to continue their valuable work.
I am extremely honoured to be offered the opportunity to be Chief Executive of JSPCA. As an animal lover, I am really looking forward to working with the dedicated teams, volunteers and supporters to continue their valuable work.
Jersey schools short of more than 50 teachers
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey schools are short of more than 50 teachers just before the beginning of the new academic year.
Students go back to the classroom on Wednesday in primary and secondary schools, but by last Friday there were still 56 vacant posts.
The education minister said new figures would be released at the end of the week showing how many of those they have managed to fill.
In the meantime, Senator Tracey Vallois, said that any schools which could not fill their posts would either use supply teachers or take on temporary staff on fixed-term contracts.
The staffing issues follow a long dispute over teachers' pay which was only resolved at the end of last term.
Postal independence 50th anniversary marked by stamps
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey Post is releasing two commemorative stamp sets to mark the 50th anniversary of postal independence.
The stamps will be released on the 1 October - 50 years after the Bailiwick became an independent postal administration.
The six stamps depicted are part of a private collection that once belonged to Guernsey man Doric Sarre, who began collecting Bailiwick Stamps when he was 10.
They will showcase a variety of topics since postal independence, including one of Castle Cornet and Winston Churchill.
Guernsey undersea power cable 'to be replaced in October'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Work to repair and replace the GJ1 power cable - which runs from Guernsey to Jersey then on to France - should be completed this year, electricity bosses say.
A major power cut in Guernsey last October highlighted the issues with the cable, Guernsey Electricity Chief Executive Alan Bates said.
The project is going very well. The 1 October power cut highlighted to us we had a real issue with the connection between here and Jersey. What we've been doing since then is a project to replace that cable and we're in the final stages of that. Now we're starting to expose a cable, getting ready to replace it in October."
The project is going very well. The 1 October power cut highlighted to us we had a real issue with the connection between here and Jersey. What we've been doing since then is a project to replace that cable and we're in the final stages of that. Now we're starting to expose a cable, getting ready to replace it in October."
Jersey Overseas Aid says a project to breed Jersey cows in Africa is a sustainable way of bringing people out of poverty.
A breeding programme was first launched in Rwanda in 2005 to help farmers produce more high quality milk.
Following its success, the programme has now been extended to two other African nations - Malawi and Ethiopia.
Technicians are being trained to help breed tens of thousands of cross and pure-blood Jersey cows.
First and foremost there's the nutritional value in its milk. It has high fat content and the Jersey cows are very adaptable to new climates and landscapes so they consistently produce high quality milk. Whether they're eating a lot or not much or whether there's high altitude or low altitude.
First and foremost there's the nutritional value in its milk. It has high fat content and the Jersey cows are very adaptable to new climates and landscapes so they consistently produce high quality milk. Whether they're eating a lot or not much or whether there's high altitude or low altitude.
The island then lost power on Monday morning when work was being done on the undersea cable.
Jersey cow help extended to other African nations
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey Overseas Aid says a project to breed Jersey cows in Africa is a sustainable way of bringing people out of poverty.
A breeding programme was first launched in Rwanda in 2005 to help farmers produce more high quality milk.
Following its success, the programme has now been extended to two other African nations - Malawi and Ethiopia.
Technicians are being trained to help breed tens of thousands of cross and pure-blood Jersey cows.
Channel Islands weather: Sunny spells but generally cloudy
BBC Weather
A few sunny spells are expected but it will be generally cloudy with a chance of drizzle.
There will be moderate westerly winds too.
Highs of 18C (64F).
