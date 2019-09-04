Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Early rain will clear to the east on Wednesday, perhaps followed by a few showers. A dry afternoon with spells of sunshine, although cloud amounts will tend to increase - a breezy and cooler day. Largely dry in the evening but with extensive areas of cloud. Into the night, it will be dry for most with variable cloud - just a chance of a passing shower. Jersey: Guernsey:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Channel Islands weather: Showers followed by dry afternoon
BBC Weather
Early rain will clear to the east on Wednesday, perhaps followed by a few showers.
A dry afternoon with spells of sunshine, although cloud amounts will tend to increase - a breezy and cooler day.
Largely dry in the evening but with extensive areas of cloud.
Into the night, it will be dry for most with variable cloud - just a chance of a passing shower.
Jersey:
Guernsey: