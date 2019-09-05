Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A move to delay debate in the States of Guernsey about the future of secondary education in the island has failed.

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen placed a sursis to defer debate to November so the education committee could come back with more detailed plans and a more detailed business case.

She feels the plan is currently lacking enough information, however, the education committee said changing the timetable was "unrealistic and unmanageable".

After a successful guillotine motion (after two unsuccessful attempts) to try to end debate and jump to a vote, the sursis failed by 13 votes to 26.

Debate now continues on the plans proposed by the Education, Sport and Culture Committee.