Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey Fire and Rescue is reminding the public to clean their chimneys before lighting their first fire of the year.

Chimney fires are between 15% and 20% of the total number of incidents the service deals with.

Fire Safety Officer Martin Lucas says "regularly" getting professional cleaning "will prevent any chimney fire from happening".

"Depending on the type of fuel you're burning and appliance... they all require different cleaning regimes," he added.