Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey Fire and Rescue is reminding the public to clean their chimneys before lighting their first fire of the year.
Chimney fires are between 15% and 20% of the total number of incidents the service deals with.
Fire Safety Officer Martin Lucas says "regularly" getting professional cleaning "will prevent any chimney fire from happening".
"Depending on the type of fuel you're burning and appliance... they all require different cleaning regimes," he added.
Gender inequality 'present in senior teaching roles'
BBC Radio Jersey
Gender equality campaign group Women's Ed Jersey has said inequality is still apparent in the island's top teaching jobs.
Only 50% of senior teaching positions are held by women, despite making up 70% of the workforce.
The group's leader and senior teacher Parm Plummer described the situation as "slightly better" than the UK as a whole, but said there is still room for improvement.
She also said she is working to equip women with essential skills, such as interview techniques and CV writing, to secure more senior positions in the workplace.
Guernsey household waste 'halves' under new system
Rory O'Reilly
BBC Radio Guernsey
Households in Guernsey are recycling more as result of the new waste system.
The new system, which came into effect a year ago, has seen recycling in the island increase by about 500 tonnes compared to the first six months of 2018.
New figures from the States show the island is on course for one of the highest recycling rates in Europe as a result of the new waste collections.
Elsewhere the amount of general rubbish being generated by homes has more than halved since the introduction of new collections.
The States says one of the major reasons for increased recycling has been the switch to fortnightly collections for general rubbish, with a survey in June of more than 1,000 homes in Castel and St Peter Port, finding more than 90% of households now use the doorstep recycling services.
Education system still short seven teachers
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's schools started the new term with seven fewer teachers than required, but the education minister says teaching colleagues and supply teachers are compensating for the shortfall.
Senator Tracey Vallois said job interviews will be held "imminently" for the vacant roles, which are at Victoria College, Grainville, Les Quennevais, JCG and Victoria College Prep.
The short staffing comes after the BBC revealed there were 56 vacancies at the end of August.
Senator Vallois said all those roles have now been filled, but a further seven teachers have subsequently left their jobs.
Last week, a teaching union warned the quality of education could be at risk as a result of the staff shortages.
Channel Islands weather: Dry with sunny spells
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
It will be mainly dry for Tuesday with just a small risk of isolated showers.
There will be some cloud at times but with some decent spells of sunshine.
Maximum temperature: 17C to 20C.