Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A rather cloudy start to the day with the chance of a few patches of coastal mist. Through the day, skies will remain cloudy and there may just be the odd spot of rain. Maximum temperature: 17C (62F).
Channel Islands weather: A cloudy and misty day ahead
A rather cloudy start to the day with the chance of a few patches of coastal mist.
Through the day, skies will remain cloudy and there may just be the odd spot of rain.
Maximum temperature: 17C (62F).
Cancellation of ward tours for pregnant women 'disappointing'
Guernsey's Health and Social Care Committee's decision to remove ward tours at the hospital for expecting mothers has been described as "deeply frustrating" by one Guernsey maternity group.
Until July women in Guernsey were able to visit the hospital to help quell any concerns, but the service was cancelled because of concerns over infection control and privacy.
Rachel Le Prevost, chair of Bailiwick Maternity Voices, said they offered volunteers to run the tours in an effort to keep them running, but the idea was rejected.
Mrs Le Provost said the organisation had received "resounding feedback from parents that this isn't what they wanted to happen".
"People were really quite angry... it's something that's always been offered and now it's been taken away", she added.
Education to push for 'key worker status' for teachers
Freddie Miller
BBC Jersey political reporter
Jersey's education department will push for some teachers to be given key worker status, meaning they would be eligible for subsidised housing.
Earlier this year, BBC Jersey revealed ministers were considering the move, thereby defining teachers as essential employees.
Assistant Education Minister Jeremy Macon said he would be recommending a "more nuanced approach" to who gets key worker status in order to be more "flexible to Jersey's needs".
Deputy Macon also said he wanted to see "a better service" for students and they were looking at the funding review for schools to improve the school system.
"We are always looking to refine and develop the offering that our schools present, it can always be improved", he added.