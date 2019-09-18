Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Same-sex couples may soon be allowed to get married in Sark.

The island's government will consider new laws on the matter at its next meeting.

Major Christopher Beaumont from the Chief Pleas says its taken so long because the island has a lot of other things to consider.

"I guess it's a matter of priorities," he said.

"Where do things sit in the list of what you can do? You can only do so much.

"Chief Pleas does not meet that often so the fact it's gone on to the list of things to do is a good thing."

Jersey's government made an agreement to legalise same-sex marriage in 2015, and the law was brought into effect in 2017.