Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be dry with plenty of sunshine and only a little fair weather cloud.
Rather breezy though, especially later in the day.
Highs of 17C (62F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Phones banned from Jersey school after student survey
Students at Haute Valle in Jersey won't be allowed to use their mobile phones at school in future.
Teachers hope it will improve their grades - and make them feel happier.
Pupils who are caught using their mobiles will have them confiscated until the end of the day.
Stuart Hughes, the headteacher of the school, says the decision was made after he asked students for their opinion.
The results from the survey made it quite compelling for us to move in this direction. What young people are saying is a vast majority of them say their amount of screen time is quite concerning. Some of them are saying that actually they're quite attached, with some saying they're addicted to the technology. from Stuart Hughes Headteacher, Haute Valle
The results from the survey made it quite compelling for us to move in this direction. What young people are saying is a vast majority of them say their amount of screen time is quite concerning. Some of them are saying that actually they're quite attached, with some saying they're addicted to the technology.
Freedom of Information request shows Jersey 999 hoax calls
Jersey's emergency services had 39 hoax calls between January 2018 and August 2019, according to government figures.
This is out of 28,061 calls during the same time period.
The police recorded 25 malicious calls and 178 false alarm calls with good intent.
The figures were released in response to a Freedom of Information request.
Guernsey FC keep up good start
Guernsey FC's good start continues as they draw 1-1 at Haywards Heath Town in their sixth straight away game.Read more
Same-sex marriage to be considered in Sark
Same-sex couples may soon be allowed to get married in Sark.
The island's government will consider new laws on the matter at its next meeting.
Major Christopher Beaumont from the Chief Pleas says its taken so long because the island has a lot of other things to consider.
"I guess it's a matter of priorities," he said.
"Where do things sit in the list of what you can do? You can only do so much.
"Chief Pleas does not meet that often so the fact it's gone on to the list of things to do is a good thing."
Jersey's government made an agreement to legalise same-sex marriage in 2015, and the law was brought into effect in 2017.
