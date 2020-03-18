Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Jersey's Health Department has ordered 12 more ventilators in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

There are currently 24 ventilators available on the island, but Deputy Richard Renouf said its likely to take about two weeks until the new machines arrive.

For patients critically ill with Covid-19, access to a ventilator could be a matter of life or death, experts say.

The machines pump oxygen into the body for those who are unable to breathe on their own.

Deputy Renouf said the island was having to compete with other health authorities.