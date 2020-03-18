The machines pump oxygen into the body for those who are unable to breathe on their own.
Deputy Renouf said the island was having to compete with other health authorities.
Liberation 75 plans cancelled
Events marking the 75th anniversary of the Channel Islands' liberation have been cancelled due to the coronavirus.
The States of Jersey have published a list of events that will no longer be taking place this year, including the ceremony in Liberation Square.
In Guernsey, the States is yet to announce which plans will go ahead, but said it would be "radically re-shaping" the schedule.
Celebrations across the two islands were planned to take place on 9 May.
A planned visit from The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester to the islands is one of the events to be cancelled in response to the outbreak.
Quote Message: The community can rest assured that we remain committed to marking Liberation Day with due regard to the significance of the occasion and to the recognition our war-time generation are rightly due." from Sir Richard Collas Bailiff of Guernsey
The community can rest assured that we remain committed to marking Liberation Day with due regard to the significance of the occasion and to the recognition our war-time generation are rightly due."
Islamic Centre continuing to offer 'small prayer groups'
Rebecca Thorn
BBC News Online
Jersey's Islamic Centre has said it is continuing to host "small prayer groups" for 2-3 people at a time.
However, Mr Sarfraz Jamali, speaking on behalf of the centre, said he was "unsure" if the main congregation would continue to meet on Friday.
He said the mosque, located in St Helier, was waiting for official guidance from religious seniors in the UK.
Jersey schools to close from Friday
Most schools and colleges in Jersey will close from Friday to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Education Minister Tracey Vallois announced the news on Tuesday, but said the decision "had not been taken lightly".
The government said it was considering keeping special needs pupils in school for their own safety.
Exam students and staff will also be able to come on to school sites, the government confirmed.
Senator Tracey Vallois urged parents to encourage their children to "socially distance" whilst they are at home.
A total of six people have tested positive for coronavirus in Jersey.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
LiveLiveCoronavirus: Your questions answered
Over the whole day, our experts will answer what you want to know about coronavirus.Follow
More ventilators ordered in preparation
Rebecca Thorn
BBC News Online
Jersey's Health Department has ordered 12 more ventilators in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
There are currently 24 ventilators available on the island, but Deputy Richard Renouf said its likely to take about two weeks until the new machines arrive.
For patients critically ill with Covid-19, access to a ventilator could be a matter of life or death, experts say.
The machines pump oxygen into the body for those who are unable to breathe on their own.
Deputy Renouf said the island was having to compete with other health authorities.
Liberation 75 plans cancelled
Events marking the 75th anniversary of the Channel Islands' liberation have been cancelled due to the coronavirus.
The States of Jersey have published a list of events that will no longer be taking place this year, including the ceremony in Liberation Square.
In Guernsey, the States is yet to announce which plans will go ahead, but said it would be "radically re-shaping" the schedule.
Celebrations across the two islands were planned to take place on 9 May.
A planned visit from The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester to the islands is one of the events to be cancelled in response to the outbreak.
Islamic Centre continuing to offer 'small prayer groups'
Rebecca Thorn
BBC News Online
Jersey's Islamic Centre has said it is continuing to host "small prayer groups" for 2-3 people at a time.
However, Mr Sarfraz Jamali, speaking on behalf of the centre, said he was "unsure" if the main congregation would continue to meet on Friday.
He said the mosque, located in St Helier, was waiting for official guidance from religious seniors in the UK.
Jersey schools to close from Friday
Most schools and colleges in Jersey will close from Friday to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Education Minister Tracey Vallois announced the news on Tuesday, but said the decision "had not been taken lightly".
The government said it was considering keeping special needs pupils in school for their own safety.
Exam students and staff will also be able to come on to school sites, the government confirmed.
Senator Tracey Vallois urged parents to encourage their children to "socially distance" whilst they are at home.
A total of six people have tested positive for coronavirus in Jersey.