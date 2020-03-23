Live

Jersey updates on coronavirus

Half hourly news bulletins on BBC Radio Jersey and on BBC One at 18:30 and 22:30.

  2. Jersey buses go cashless

    Cash can no longer be used to pay for buses in Jersey.

    Liberty Bus is asking passengers to use their AvanchiCard or pay by card on the bus or at Liberation Station.

    Jersey buses
    The advice from the health department about accepting payment is:

    "You are recommended to take contactless card/smartphone payments where possible and deal with cash as little as possible."

  4. First day of school closure

    The schools were closed by the island's government as part of efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

    They will remain closed until at least the end of the Easter holidays when the situation will be reassessed.

    There are about 15,000 school children in Jersey.

  5. Pubs and clubs shut

    All pubs and clubs were shut from 20:00 on Sunday.

    It is the latest measure introduced by the States of Jersey in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus in the island.

