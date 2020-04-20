The Government of Jersey has appealed for islanders to answer a survey on their health to help track the spread of coronavirus.

The purpose of collecting the health data is to "build a picture about the pattern of symptoms across the island", the government said.

The voluntary survey can be completed online and can be updated with any changes to your health during the course of the pandemic.

The government added: "Should family members not have internet access, friends or family can complete it on their behalf."