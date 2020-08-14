Jersey has one of the highest rates of coronavirus testing in Europe, according to the island's government.

For week 33 (10-16 August), Jersey's testing rate per 100,000 population was 9,400, followed by Luxemburg at 5,340, a comparison between statistics compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and Jersey's government statistics show, it said.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Jersey also turned out to have one of the lowest positivity rates in Europe at just 0.1%.

The deputy medical officer of health, Dr Ivan Muscat, said the island's response to the virus involved one of the "most robust arrivals and non-travel testing programmes in Europe".

Elaborating on the island's success in preventing the spread of the virus, Dr Muscat added: "In essence we are actively going out searching for virus in asymptomatic individuals at the border and elsewhere to prevent spread, over and above the continued testing of those with possible COVID symptoms."