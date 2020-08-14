'Jersey has one of highest rates for Covid testing in Europe'
Claire Gilbody-Dickerson
BBC News
Jersey has one of the highest rates of coronavirus testing in Europe, according to the island's government.
For week 33 (10-16 August), Jersey's testing rate per 100,000 population was 9,400, followed by Luxemburg at 5,340, a comparison between statistics compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and Jersey's government statistics show, it said.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Jersey also turned out to have one of the lowest positivity rates in Europe at just 0.1%.
The deputy medical officer of health, Dr Ivan Muscat, said the island's response to the virus involved one of the "most robust arrivals and non-travel testing programmes in Europe".
Elaborating on the island's success in preventing the spread of the virus, Dr Muscat added: "In essence we are actively going out searching for virus in asymptomatic individuals at the border and elsewhere to prevent spread, over and above the continued testing of those with possible COVID symptoms."
Deputy Governor Nick Watkins, who is currently fulfilling the role of governor, will continue in the role for up to six months, starting on 1 September, following an arrangement by the Jersey Appointments Commission.
The recruitment process for a new, permanent prison governor is due to begin shortly.
The Minister for Home Affairs with responsibility for the Prison Service, Connetable Len Norman, thanked Mr Watkins for stepping into the role.
"Nick Watkins has been with the prison service for 32 years and will continue the work that has already been done to prioritise the welfare of prisoners and to focus on changing behaviour, rehabilitation into the community and reducing the risks of reoffending," he said.
Mr Watkins said he has had the "privilege of working with many talented people, past and present, all of whom I have learned from" since first joining the service.
"I look forward to serving the Island as acting governor," he said.
Islanders told to stay out of the water in stormy conditions
Retailers are being asked to inform the drafting of a law on the sale of single-use bags.
The legislation being developed will bring into force a proposition by Deputy Inna Gardiner banning the supply and use of some single-use plastic bags and paper bags by retailers.
It will also provide a minimum cost for reusable plastic 'bags for life'.
Retailers are being asked how the law should be drafted and how its success should be measured. They are also being asked about their communication tools and how much time they would need to implement the changes.
Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Kevin Lewis, said: "The aim of the ban and minimum price is to reduce Jersey’s waste and move behaviour away from single-use, as this supports Jersey’s commitment to working together to address the climate emergency.
"By working with the retail industry, I hope that we can make this a success and help our island be a more sustainable place to live and work."
House prices in Jersey see quarterly rise of 1%
Claire Gilbody-Dickerson
BBC News
House prices in Jersey have gone up by 1% during the second quarter (Q2) of 2020 compared with the previous quarter.
The average price of a dwelling went up 4% when compared to the same period in 2019.
The mean average price of one-bedroom flats and three-bedroom houses dropped 1% and 2% respectively compared with the previous quarter.
All other property types saw an increase in mean price compared with the previous quarter.
The turnover of properties during Q2 of 2020 was the lowest quarterly one since Q1 in 2013.
The turnover of properties was 56% lower than in Q2 2019 and 32% lower than in Q1 2020.
Statistics JerseyCopyright: Statistics Jersey
Flights to Spain cancelled as country moved to red status
Claire Gilbody-Dickerson
BBC News
Direct flights to both Spain and the Balearic Islands from Jersey have been cancelled after Jersey's government updated the country's Covid-19 status to red.
FlyDirect, which is part of CI Travel Group, announced the cancellation of the remainder of the direct flights and holiday programme to Majorca and the Costa del Sol, with Sunday's flights between Jersey and Palma being the last ones to operate this year.
The programme involved weekly flights to Palma until 20 September before it switched to Costa del Sol in October. Passengers who had booked on the flights will receive a refund, the firm said.
Robert Mackenzie, managing director of CI Travel Group, said it was "deeply regrettable" the programme had to be cancelled.
"However, along with the health and well-being of our clients, in the light of the decision made by Jersey’s government to move Spain to red status, we felt it is was important to provide certainty for those booked to travel in September and October by giving as much notice as possible regarding the cancellation of the remainder of the summer programme."
Tide warning issued for south coast with flooding expected
Jersey Met Office is warning of flooding along the island's south coast as high winds and tides coincide on Thursday evening and Friday morning.
The tides of 11.5m (37.7ft) and 11.4m (37.3ft) are at 20:30 and 8:58 respectively.
Mark Cockerham, from Customs and Immigration, said officials are working with French ports to ensure boat owners are aware of the rules before they visit.
Quote Message: Prior to France moving to the amber status, we did have a few visiting yachts that did want to come over and wanted ot take the test. They came into St Helier, followed all the procedures, went up to the testing centre and had the relevant test. I think what we will see now is quite a distinct decline in the number of people because now it's moved to amber, the five-day isolation will have quite an impact." from Mark Cockerham Customs and Immigration
Prior to France moving to the amber status, we did have a few visiting yachts that did want to come over and wanted ot take the test. They came into St Helier, followed all the procedures, went up to the testing centre and had the relevant test. I think what we will see now is quite a distinct decline in the number of people because now it's moved to amber, the five-day isolation will have quite an impact."
Jersey branches not part of Pizza Express closure plans
Tyler Allen
BBC Radio Jersey
Neither of Jersey's Pizza Express outlets are facing closure or job losses.
The chain has announced is to close 73 of its UK restaurants with the potential loss of 1,100 jobs.
However, Pizza Express confirmed to the BBC that its branches in La Route de la Baie and Halkett Place are not part of the closure plans.
GoogleCopyright: Google
Lobby group concerned by carbon footprint of waterfront
BBC Radio Jersey
The Jersey Development Company, which has put forward proposals for the waterfront, will invite islanders to share their views on the scheme next month.
Managing Director, Lee Henry, said a website will be launched so people can view the plans in more detail.
Jacqui Carrell, from Save our Shoreline Jersey, said the plans are an improvement on the current site, but she still has some concerns.
Jersey Development CompanyCopyright: Jersey Development Company
Quote Message: Looking at the pictures, I'm a little bit concerned about the amount of concrete and steel there, which means a huge carbon footprint, so I really hope they're going to be addressing that. This is also a good chance to address the sea lettuce problem - because you don't want this wonderful waterfront to be blighted by green stuff that smells." from Jacqui Carrell Save our Shoreline
Looking at the pictures, I'm a little bit concerned about the amount of concrete and steel there, which means a huge carbon footprint, so I really hope they're going to be addressing that. This is also a good chance to address the sea lettuce problem - because you don't want this wonderful waterfront to be blighted by green stuff that smells."
Suspected barbecue fire tackled in the early hours
BBC Radio Jersey
Firefighters were called to put out a fire at a property in St Helier in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
It's thought the cause of the blaze was a barbecue that hadn't been fully extinguished.
Nine firefighters attended the property, and arrived as the occupants were "attempting to evacuate".
Jersey Fire and Rescue ServiceCopyright: Jersey Fire and Rescue Service
"Although the fire was bought under control quickly the exterior and roof of the property and adjoining flat had sustained damage and crews remained on scene for a time afterwards to make the buildings safe," said Jersey Fire and Rescue.
"The cause of the fire is under investigation but early indications suggest it was accidental, caused by a barbecue left to self extinguish.
"Jersey Fire and Rescue would like to praise the quick actions of the occupants who ensured the property was fully evacuated, the rear door to the garden was closed and raised the alarm," they added.
Waterfront plans 'must include affordable housing'
BBC Radio Jersey
Affordable homes should form part of plans to redevelop St Helier's waterfront, according to a former planning minister.
Initial ideas to change the south west of the town include proposals for more than 1,000 flats, as well as an art gallery and new parks.
Deputy Steve Luce hopes some of the flats will be earmarked for those struggling to afford housing.
Quote Message: That means not just building some nice top end housing for those who can afford it, but also building some really good quality, well-insulated, inexpensive housing units for people who are struggling to afford it. from Deputy Steve Luce States of Jersey
That means not just building some nice top end housing for those who can afford it, but also building some really good quality, well-insulated, inexpensive housing units for people who are struggling to afford it.
Jersey Development CompanyCopyright: Jersey Development Company
Spain joins Jersey Covid quarantine red list
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's government will introduce tighter coronavirus quarantine restrictions on people arriving in Jersey from Spain.
Travellers from the both the mainland of the country and the Balearic islands will have to quarantine for two weeks from Thursday.
The government has classed Spain and the islands as a so-called red status country, due to rising coronavirus cases.
Anyone coming from Austria or Trinidad & Tobago will face at least a five-day quarantine, after restrictions were also tightened for those countries.
Bulls to face Billingshurst or FC Elmstead in FA Vase
James White
Sports Producer, BBC Channel Islands
The Jersey Bulls have found out who their
first opponents will be in the FA Vase as they bid to reach Wembley.
The Bulls will enter the competition in
the second qualifying round.
They'll take on either Billingshurst or FC
Elmstead, depending on which side wins their first qualifying round clash.
The Bulls' first ever game in the
competition will be away from home as they bid to qualify for the first round
proper.
£5m of JDC's profits to be used on public infrastructure
Rebecca Thorn
BBC News
£5m will be set aside from the profits of Jersey Development Company to help with public infrastructure in the island.
The money, which comes from the profit made on the College
Gardens development, will be used for projects decided by the
Regeneration Steering Group.
The JDC is owned by the Government of Jersey and was set up to regenerate unused States-owned properties.
In its 2019 annual report, JDC said it had committed £17.24m to the government between 2012 and 2019.
It is responsible for the Horizon development at Elizabeth Marina, which will see 280 luxury apartments built.
The company said 225 units had been sold so far, for a total of £95.49m.
Those purchasing the properties included 87 first-time buyers, the report said.
IoD boss resigns because of 'vulnerable' Jersey household
The chairwoman of the UK Institute of Directors has resigned because she feels unable to meet the time demands of the role during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jersey resident Charlotte Valeur, who was appointed in September 2018, said she would find it difficult to provide "increasing levels of hands on involvement" to the IoD while living in a "vulnerable household" in Jersey.
She said it was "with regret" that she was stepping aside to allow the business lobby group to appoint a replacement with "more time available".
Her departure comes two and a half years after the resignation of her predecessor Lady Barbara Judge, who left amid allegations of bullying and making racist remarks.
IoDCopyright: IoD
"In recent months it has become clear that the IoD is going through a stage in its evolution where it is likely to need increasing levels of hands on involvement from its chair, and more than was anticipated by either myself or the council when I took on the role," said Ms Valeur.
"I will find it difficult to provide this amount of time during the pandemic being resident in Jersey and in a vulnerable household.
"It is with regret therefore that I have decided to step aside to allow the IoD to appoint a chair with more time available."
The IoD said its board had "reluctantly" accepted Ms Valeur's resignation and was "very grateful" for the "substantial contribution that she has made to the turnaround and continued success of the institute".
Jersey Bulls cancel pre-season fixture due to Covid rules
James White
Sports Producer, BBC Channel Islands
The Jersey Bulls say they expect to play
only away matches in the early stages of next season.
The island team have been forced to
postpone their one and only pre-season fixture against Risborough Rangers due
to ongoing restrictions.
Bulls director Ian Horswell says he feels
the local authorities could have embraced the chance to welcome opposition from
the UK, after several safety measures were put in place.
The club doesn't expect to play any home
league matches until events that deliberately attract international visitors
are once again permitted in Jersey.
The
Combined Counties Football league meanwhile say they won't start the season
until fans are allowed to attend games in the UK.
New plans revealed for waterfront development
BBC Radio Jersey
Developers are planning new homes, parks and public swimming pools in a new design for Jersey's town waterfront.
The scheme also features an art gallery, seaside promenade and underground parking at the site in the south west of St Helier.
Jersey Development CompanyCopyright: Jersey Development Company
The States of Jersey Development Company (JDC), which oversees plans for the area, has employed landscape architects Gillespies for the project.
There could be a bridge linking the site to the rest of St Helier.
The plans include an indoor public swimming pool and an outdoor public saltwater pool.
Jersey Development CompanyCopyright: Jersey Development Company
“This will be a real step change for St Helier’s important waterfront," said JDC’s Managing Director Lee Henry.
"Gillespies’ proposals focus on landscaping and connectivity of this new part of St Helier which resonates with the feedback received from the 2019 public consultation.
"JDC is excited to be advancing proposals and remains committed to delivering a Waterfront that will be landscape led, environmentally focused and available for all members of the community to enjoy,” he added
Two new cases of coronavirus in Jersey
Two new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Jersey, the island's government has confirmed.
One person was identified through arrivals screenings at the island's borders, and a second after seeking healthcare.
One of the individuals is symptomatic, and the other is not, the government said.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on facebookView more on facebook Statistics JerseyCopyright: Statistics Jersey View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on facebookView more on facebook GoogleCopyright: Google Jersey Development CompanyCopyright: Jersey Development Company Jersey Fire and Rescue ServiceCopyright: Jersey Fire and Rescue Service Jersey Development CompanyCopyright: Jersey Development Company IoDCopyright: IoD Jersey Development CompanyCopyright: Jersey Development Company Jersey Development CompanyCopyright: Jersey Development Company
'Jersey has one of highest rates for Covid testing in Europe'
Claire Gilbody-Dickerson
BBC News
Jersey has one of the highest rates of coronavirus testing in Europe, according to the island's government.
For week 33 (10-16 August), Jersey's testing rate per 100,000 population was 9,400, followed by Luxemburg at 5,340, a comparison between statistics compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and Jersey's government statistics show, it said.
Jersey also turned out to have one of the lowest positivity rates in Europe at just 0.1%.
The deputy medical officer of health, Dr Ivan Muscat, said the island's response to the virus involved one of the "most robust arrivals and non-travel testing programmes in Europe".
Elaborating on the island's success in preventing the spread of the virus, Dr Muscat added: "In essence we are actively going out searching for virus in asymptomatic individuals at the border and elsewhere to prevent spread, over and above the continued testing of those with possible COVID symptoms."
Interim governor appointed for prison service
Claire Gilbody-Dickerson
BBC News
An interim governor has been appointed for the States' prison service following the resignation of its governor.
Deputy Governor Nick Watkins, who is currently fulfilling the role of governor, will continue in the role for up to six months, starting on 1 September, following an arrangement by the Jersey Appointments Commission.
The recruitment process for a new, permanent prison governor is due to begin shortly.
The Minister for Home Affairs with responsibility for the Prison Service, Connetable Len Norman, thanked Mr Watkins for stepping into the role.
"Nick Watkins has been with the prison service for 32 years and will continue the work that has already been done to prioritise the welfare of prisoners and to focus on changing behaviour, rehabilitation into the community and reducing the risks of reoffending," he said.
Mr Watkins said he has had the "privilege of working with many talented people, past and present, all of whom I have learned from" since first joining the service.
"I look forward to serving the Island as acting governor," he said.
Islanders told to stay out of the water in stormy conditions
Retailers urged to inform single-use bag law
Claire Gilbody-Dickerson
BBC News
Retailers are being asked to inform the drafting of a law on the sale of single-use bags.
The legislation being developed will bring into force a proposition by Deputy Inna Gardiner banning the supply and use of some single-use plastic bags and paper bags by retailers.
It will also provide a minimum cost for reusable plastic 'bags for life'.
Retailers are being asked how the law should be drafted and how its success should be measured. They are also being asked about their communication tools and how much time they would need to implement the changes.
Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Kevin Lewis, said: "The aim of the ban and minimum price is to reduce Jersey’s waste and move behaviour away from single-use, as this supports Jersey’s commitment to working together to address the climate emergency.
"By working with the retail industry, I hope that we can make this a success and help our island be a more sustainable place to live and work."
House prices in Jersey see quarterly rise of 1%
Claire Gilbody-Dickerson
BBC News
House prices in Jersey have gone up by 1% during the second quarter (Q2) of 2020 compared with the previous quarter.
The average price of a dwelling went up 4% when compared to the same period in 2019.
The mean average price of one-bedroom flats and three-bedroom houses dropped 1% and 2% respectively compared with the previous quarter.
All other property types saw an increase in mean price compared with the previous quarter.
The turnover of properties during Q2 of 2020 was the lowest quarterly one since Q1 in 2013.
The turnover of properties was 56% lower than in Q2 2019 and 32% lower than in Q1 2020.
Flights to Spain cancelled as country moved to red status
Claire Gilbody-Dickerson
BBC News
Direct flights to both Spain and the Balearic Islands from Jersey have been cancelled after Jersey's government updated the country's Covid-19 status to red.
FlyDirect, which is part of CI Travel Group, announced the cancellation of the remainder of the direct flights and holiday programme to Majorca and the Costa del Sol, with Sunday's flights between Jersey and Palma being the last ones to operate this year.
The programme involved weekly flights to Palma until 20 September before it switched to Costa del Sol in October. Passengers who had booked on the flights will receive a refund, the firm said.
Robert Mackenzie, managing director of CI Travel Group, said it was "deeply regrettable" the programme had to be cancelled.
"However, along with the health and well-being of our clients, in the light of the decision made by Jersey’s government to move Spain to red status, we felt it is was important to provide certainty for those booked to travel in September and October by giving as much notice as possible regarding the cancellation of the remainder of the summer programme."
Tide warning issued for south coast with flooding expected
Jersey Met Office is warning of flooding along the island's south coast as high winds and tides coincide on Thursday evening and Friday morning.
The tides of 11.5m (37.7ft) and 11.4m (37.3ft) are at 20:30 and 8:58 respectively.
Three more Covid cases in travellers takes total to 16
There are a total of 16 cases of coronavirus in Jersey after three new cases were identified in people who had travelled to the island.
Ten are showing symptoms, but all 16 are being cared for outside of hospital.
Of the 16 known active cases, 12 involve people who have arrived in the island.
Of the three latest cases, two developed symptoms after arriving and are in isolation.
A Government of Jersey statement said from the 12 cases in travellers, 138 direct contacts have been traced, who are either in isolation or not in Jersey.
Those in Jersey will be tested straight away as well as five and eight days later and can only leave isolation following a negative result and approval from the enforcement team.
Decline expected in Jersey reef visitors
BBC Radio Jersey
Tighter restrictions facing French visitors will lead to a drop in the number of French boats visiting the Jersey's offshore reefs, according to the head of the island's border agency.
France is currently classified as an amber risk country, meaning people visiting from the country must self-isolate for at least five days.
Jersey's border agency has started regular patrols to the Ecrehous and Minquiers after concerns were raised that French visitors had been coming ashore.
Mark Cockerham, from Customs and Immigration, said officials are working with French ports to ensure boat owners are aware of the rules before they visit.
Jersey branches not part of Pizza Express closure plans
Tyler Allen
BBC Radio Jersey
Neither of Jersey's Pizza Express outlets are facing closure or job losses.
The chain has announced is to close 73 of its UK restaurants with the potential loss of 1,100 jobs.
However, Pizza Express confirmed to the BBC that its branches in La Route de la Baie and Halkett Place are not part of the closure plans.
Lobby group concerned by carbon footprint of waterfront
BBC Radio Jersey
The Jersey Development Company, which has put forward proposals for the waterfront, will invite islanders to share their views on the scheme next month.
Managing Director, Lee Henry, said a website will be launched so people can view the plans in more detail.
Jacqui Carrell, from Save our Shoreline Jersey, said the plans are an improvement on the current site, but she still has some concerns.
Suspected barbecue fire tackled in the early hours
BBC Radio Jersey
Firefighters were called to put out a fire at a property in St Helier in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
It's thought the cause of the blaze was a barbecue that hadn't been fully extinguished.
Nine firefighters attended the property, and arrived as the occupants were "attempting to evacuate".
"Although the fire was bought under control quickly the exterior and roof of the property and adjoining flat had sustained damage and crews remained on scene for a time afterwards to make the buildings safe," said Jersey Fire and Rescue.
"The cause of the fire is under investigation but early indications suggest it was accidental, caused by a barbecue left to self extinguish.
"Jersey Fire and Rescue would like to praise the quick actions of the occupants who ensured the property was fully evacuated, the rear door to the garden was closed and raised the alarm," they added.
Waterfront plans 'must include affordable housing'
BBC Radio Jersey
Affordable homes should form part of plans to redevelop St Helier's waterfront, according to a former planning minister.
Initial ideas to change the south west of the town include proposals for more than 1,000 flats, as well as an art gallery and new parks.
Deputy Steve Luce hopes some of the flats will be earmarked for those struggling to afford housing.
Spain joins Jersey Covid quarantine red list
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's government will introduce tighter coronavirus quarantine restrictions on people arriving in Jersey from Spain.
Travellers from the both the mainland of the country and the Balearic islands will have to quarantine for two weeks from Thursday.
The government has classed Spain and the islands as a so-called red status country, due to rising coronavirus cases.
Anyone coming from Austria or Trinidad & Tobago will face at least a five-day quarantine, after restrictions were also tightened for those countries.
Bulls to face Billingshurst or FC Elmstead in FA Vase
James White
Sports Producer, BBC Channel Islands
The Jersey Bulls have found out who their first opponents will be in the FA Vase as they bid to reach Wembley.
The Bulls will enter the competition in the second qualifying round.
They'll take on either Billingshurst or FC Elmstead, depending on which side wins their first qualifying round clash.
The Bulls' first ever game in the competition will be away from home as they bid to qualify for the first round proper.
£5m of JDC's profits to be used on public infrastructure
Rebecca Thorn
BBC News
£5m will be set aside from the profits of Jersey Development Company to help with public infrastructure in the island.
The money, which comes from the profit made on the College Gardens development, will be used for projects decided by the Regeneration Steering Group.
The JDC is owned by the Government of Jersey and was set up to regenerate unused States-owned properties.
In its 2019 annual report, JDC said it had committed £17.24m to the government between 2012 and 2019.
It is responsible for the Horizon development at Elizabeth Marina, which will see 280 luxury apartments built.
The company said 225 units had been sold so far, for a total of £95.49m.
Those purchasing the properties included 87 first-time buyers, the report said.
IoD boss resigns because of 'vulnerable' Jersey household
The chairwoman of the UK Institute of Directors has resigned because she feels unable to meet the time demands of the role during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jersey resident Charlotte Valeur, who was appointed in September 2018, said she would find it difficult to provide "increasing levels of hands on involvement" to the IoD while living in a "vulnerable household" in Jersey.
She said it was "with regret" that she was stepping aside to allow the business lobby group to appoint a replacement with "more time available".
Her departure comes two and a half years after the resignation of her predecessor Lady Barbara Judge, who left amid allegations of bullying and making racist remarks.
"In recent months it has become clear that the IoD is going through a stage in its evolution where it is likely to need increasing levels of hands on involvement from its chair, and more than was anticipated by either myself or the council when I took on the role," said Ms Valeur.
"I will find it difficult to provide this amount of time during the pandemic being resident in Jersey and in a vulnerable household.
"It is with regret therefore that I have decided to step aside to allow the IoD to appoint a chair with more time available."
The IoD said its board had "reluctantly" accepted Ms Valeur's resignation and was "very grateful" for the "substantial contribution that she has made to the turnaround and continued success of the institute".
Jersey Bulls cancel pre-season fixture due to Covid rules
James White
Sports Producer, BBC Channel Islands
The Jersey Bulls say they expect to play only away matches in the early stages of next season.
The island team have been forced to postpone their one and only pre-season fixture against Risborough Rangers due to ongoing restrictions.
Bulls director Ian Horswell says he feels the local authorities could have embraced the chance to welcome opposition from the UK, after several safety measures were put in place.
The club doesn't expect to play any home league matches until events that deliberately attract international visitors are once again permitted in Jersey.
The Combined Counties Football league meanwhile say they won't start the season until fans are allowed to attend games in the UK.
New plans revealed for waterfront development
BBC Radio Jersey
Developers are planning new homes, parks and public swimming pools in a new design for Jersey's town waterfront.
The scheme also features an art gallery, seaside promenade and underground parking at the site in the south west of St Helier.
The States of Jersey Development Company (JDC), which oversees plans for the area, has employed landscape architects Gillespies for the project.
There could be a bridge linking the site to the rest of St Helier.
The plans include an indoor public swimming pool and an outdoor public saltwater pool.
“This will be a real step change for St Helier’s important waterfront," said JDC’s Managing Director Lee Henry.
"Gillespies’ proposals focus on landscaping and connectivity of this new part of St Helier which resonates with the feedback received from the 2019 public consultation.
"JDC is excited to be advancing proposals and remains committed to delivering a Waterfront that will be landscape led, environmentally focused and available for all members of the community to enjoy,” he added
Two new cases of coronavirus in Jersey
Two new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Jersey, the island's government has confirmed.
One person was identified through arrivals screenings at the island's borders, and a second after seeking healthcare.
One of the individuals is symptomatic, and the other is not, the government said.
It follows the death of an 86-year-old in the island who tested positive for coronavirus.