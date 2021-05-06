Jersey fishing row: Latest on protest in St Helier

Earlier, on the pier-side in St Helier where I am, there were probably about 30 islanders, including a couple of police officers.

It’s been pouring with rain here but that hasn't dampened the spirits.

There was shouting from the pier and on to the waters.

Jersey flags are hung to the railings of the pier.

Meanwhile there were some Jersey boats in support of the French, flying both French and Jersey flags, and also a couple that were there trying to stop the French from coming into the harbour.

Amidst all of this you’ve got the two Navy vessels in the distance – you can just see the outline shadow of them through the mist, just keeping watch over everything.