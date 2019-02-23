Latest updates on Venezuela border crisis
Summary
- Self-declared interim President Juan Guaidó urges the military to allow aid in
- President Nicolás Maduro warns this would open the way for US military intervention
- Venezuelan national guardsmen have left their posts at the border, Colombia says
- Venezuelan troops have reportedly fired tear gas at people looking to cross the border
- Two people were killed by Venezuelan forces near the border with Brazil earlier on Saturday
Live Reporting
By Mal Siret and Yaroslav Lukov
All times stated are UK
Civilians urge troops to allow aid through
With news that several Venezuelan soldiers have now left their posts at the Colombian border, the BBC's Orla Guerin has tweeted an image from the scene of civilians urging troops to allow aid deliveries through.
A test for Maduro's future
The BBC's Katy Watson in Caracassays the crisis is a huge political issue.
As lorries laden with aid are due to set off from both Colombia and Brazil and attempt to cross the border, the day will not only test the loyalty of the country's armed forces towards President Maduro, she says, but determine his future.
Guardsmen who left posts 'not deserters' - Guaidó
Several soldiers from the Venezuelan national guard have left their posts ahead of the planned aid deliveries.
Self-declared interim President Juan Guaidó says they are not "deserters" because they have decided to "stand on the side of the people and the constitution".
He adds that "the advent of freedom and democracy to Venezuela is already unstoppable".
Why are tensions so high?
We are at a flashpoint in the Venezuelan crisis, with tensions rising in recent days over a row about the delivery of humanitarian aid to the country.
As Venezuela faces a power struggle between President Nicolás Maduro and Juan Guaidó, who has been recognised as the country's interim leader by dozens of countries, including the US and most Latin American nations, civilians are face an economic crisis.
The country's inflation rate has seen prices soar, leaving many Venezuelans struggling to afford basic items such as food, toiletries and medicine.
Mr Guaidó says this has left thousands of others at risk of dying and about 2.7 million people have fled the country since 2015.
But President Maduro says the US is trying to manufacture a humanitarian crisis, warning that attempts to deliver aid would open the way for US military intervention.
Venezuela's border troops clash with civilians