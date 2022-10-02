This is the first round of the presidential election. The main two candidates are President Jair Bolsonaro and his arch rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, best known as Lula.

There are also nine other candidates in the running for the presidency, but opinion polls suggest they are trailing far behind.

A candidate must win more than 50% of the valid votes cast in order to be declared president outright.

If none of the candidates gets the necessary votes, a run-off will be held between the top two on 30 October.

More than 130m Brazilians are registered to vote and voting is obligatory for citizens between 18 and 70 years of age.