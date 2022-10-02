This is the first round of the presidential election. The main two candidates are President Jair Bolsonaro and his arch rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, best known as Lula.
There are also nine other candidates in the running for the presidency, but opinion polls suggest they are trailing far behind.
A candidate must win more than 50% of the valid votes cast in order to be declared president outright.
If none of the candidates gets the necessary votes, a run-off will be held between the top two on 30 October.
More than 130m Brazilians are registered to vote and voting is obligatory for citizens between 18 and 70 years of age.
Welcome to our live coverage
Over the next few hours, our colleagues in Brazil, London, Washington and Miami will be bringing you developments as they happen and explaining the ins and outs of this hugely significant presidential vote.
It’s a battle between opposite political poles as left-wing ex-President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is trying to unseat the current far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.
And the stakes are high, with the country of 215 million people facing an economic crisis and high inflation.
Live Reporting
Edited by Gareth Evans
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
What's happening?
Vanessa Buschschlüter
Latin America digital editor in Rio de Janeiro
This is the first round of the presidential election. The main two candidates are President Jair Bolsonaro and his arch rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, best known as Lula.
There are also nine other candidates in the running for the presidency, but opinion polls suggest they are trailing far behind.
A candidate must win more than 50% of the valid votes cast in order to be declared president outright.
If none of the candidates gets the necessary votes, a run-off will be held between the top two on 30 October.
More than 130m Brazilians are registered to vote and voting is obligatory for citizens between 18 and 70 years of age.
Welcome to our live coverage
Over the next few hours, our colleagues in Brazil, London, Washington and Miami will be bringing you developments as they happen and explaining the ins and outs of this hugely significant presidential vote.
It’s a battle between opposite political poles as left-wing ex-President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is trying to unseat the current far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.
And the stakes are high, with the country of 215 million people facing an economic crisis and high inflation.
Stay with us.