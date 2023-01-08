It’s important to state that this is not just about Jair Bolsonaro's defeat – it’s more than that.

Many of the supporters I’ve spoken to in the past couple of months have said he’s less relevant than he was.

What the hardline protestors want more than anything is Lula back in prison, not in the presidential palace.

It’s their fear of communism and incorrect view that Lula is a communist that is fuelling their anger more than anything.

Jair Bolsonaro was the vehicle for that anger – he was the person to displace Lula.

But he has been very quiet since losing (even flying off to Florida to avoid the inauguration) – and even he has not been as hardline as those backing him.

Some people argue Bolsonaro is irrelevant – it’s only the army that can save Brazil.

This a country where military rule is still very acceptable among a sizeable part of the population.

So while it is straight out of the Trump playbook in many ways, there are deep Brazilian roots in all of this and a throw back to the Cold war fear of communism.