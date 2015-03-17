Israel election results: as it happened

That ends our live coverage of Israel's election night. You can catch the latest on the coalition building here.
Post update
Just to recap: exit polls in Israel's election suggest a very close race. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the projected results as a great victory for his right-wing Likud party. But his main rival, Yitzhak Herzog of the centre-left Zionist Union, said he was more likely to be asked to form a government. The exit polls suggest the parties are neck-and-neck with 27 seats each. Both would need the support of other parties to form a coalition government - a process that could take several weeks.
Post update
Yolande Knell
BBC News, Tel Aviv
Shortly after midnight local time, Mr Herzog told an expectant crowd that the results were "a great achievement". He said he still hoped to form a new government that would tackle the social issues on which they fought this election and which have appealed to Israel's struggling middle class.
Post update
Yolande Knell
BBC News, Tel Aviv
There was chanting and clapping at the Zionist Union headquarters but this wasn't the party that activists had hoped for. Just a small gaggle stood waving flags while others stood nervously poring over the exit poll results - trying to determine their meaning. There was a long delay before the Labour leader, Yitzhak Herzog, took to the stage with his political partner, Tzipi Livni of Hatnua. The two had met soon after the early voting indications came out and were contacting senior figures in other parties, sounding them out to join a potential coalition.
EPACopyright: EPA
Post update
The BBC's Jonathan Josephs understands that rumours that Israel's President Reuven Rivlin wants a national unity government did not come from his office.
Post update
Partial results are available in Hebrew on the Central Elections Committee's website. With more than 65% of ballots counted, Likud currently has 24.6% of the vote and the Zionist Union 18.9%. The threshold for parties to be in the Knesset is 3.25% of the vote, or about four seats.
Post update
Official results from Tuesday's election won't be known for several days. The Central Elections Committee expects about 95% of the votes to have been counted by early on Wednesday morning. The remaining 5% - ballots cast by military personnel, prisoners, diplomats and hospital patients - will not be declared until Thursday night or Friday morning. Given the predicted closeness of the result, that 5% could make all the difference.
Post update
Political analyst and pollster Mitchell Barak tells the BBC chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet: "Netanyahu's message was of scaring, defence - 'We are in trouble'. Whereas Hertzog was giving the message of hope, the message of peace, the message of the future. Two different messages. And the same electoral result."
Mr Netanyahu's premature declaration of victory was based on his confidence that he has more allies among the smaller parties than Mr Herzog. This is the time when political minnows can become kingmakers, demanding ministerial posts and expensive favours for their voters in return for support. The president has indicated that a government of national unity including both main parties is the best option. That doesn't necessarily mean that kind of coalition will emerge. And if it does anyone hoping for a revival of the peace process with the Palestinians will be disappointed. During the campaign Mr Netanyahu said publicly for the first time that he was against the establishment of an independent Palestine.
Mr Netanyahu is claiming victory. Mr Herzog is saying that he hasn't lost. That means the serious wrangling over the leadership and composition of the next coalition has started. The president has to decide who will be given the job of prime minister-designate and the chance to try to form a coalition. Israel's form of proportional representation always produces smaller parties and coalition government.
It is a remarkable victory for Benjamin Netanyahu. This election was widely described as a referendum on his last six years of rule, and in the last few days of the campaign, he was warning of, as he saw it, a great danger of him not returning. His panic - the promises, the calls to voters to cast their ballots - went right up to the moment the polls closed. So the fact his Likud party came out with either 27 or 28 seats is a remarkable comeback.
Post update
Another post on Mr Netanyahu's official Twitter account says: "Every family, soldier, citizen, Jewish or not are important to me! We will form a strong government to work for them." A second promises: "We will lower housing prices & the cost of living."
Post update
Michael Shuval
Producer, BBC Arabic
tweets: Crowd at Likud headquarter in Tel-Aviv chant at Netanyahu: "No to unity government!" #IsraeElex
Post update
While Mr Netanyahu delivered his speech in Tel Aviv, a statement was posted on his official Twitter feed praising the people of Israel.
TwitterCopyright: Twitter
Post update
The Likud leader says he spoke with the heads of other right-wing parties to discuss forming a government "without delay". "Reality does not take a break," he adds.
Post update
Mr Netanyahu adds: "Now we have to form a strong and stable government that will take care of the welfare and security of all of Israel's citizens."
APCopyright: AP
Post update
Mr Netanyahu thanks his supporters for their rapturous welcome. "Against all odds, we have achieved a big victory for the Likud party," he says. "We have achieved a big victory for our people."
Post update
Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived at Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv. He will speak soon.
APCopyright: AP
Post update
Kevin Connolly
BBC News, Tel Aviv
The Likud activists were dancing and singing within minutes of the TV stations broadcasting their exit polls quite simply because they can see a relatively simple pathway towards the formation of another right-wing coalition. It would involve Mr Netanyahu teaming up with the secularists of Yisraeli Beitenu and Kulanu and adding the religious nationalists of Jewish Home and the parties that represent ultra-orthodox Jews like Shas. There'd be personal ambitions to balance one against the other and each of those parties would have a shopping list of demands that might not always be compatible with the demands of the others. But the outline of a workable coalition can be seen much more easily from this vantage point than from the point of view of the leftist Zionist Union led by Yitzhak Herzog of the Labour Party.
Dan Williams of the Reuters news agency tweets: In his speech, Herzog twice said now's the time to "sleep off" the stress of the election race. Not quite a message of leadership momentum.
Post update
Likud candidate Sharren Haskel has played down talk of a grand coalition between her party and the Zionist Union. She tells the BBC: "I think there is too much distance between the two parties and the voters who voted to those two parties expect different results, and so I think it would be very disappointing to our voters if we do sit in a unity government."
Post update
We are expecting Mr Netanyahu to arrive at the Likud party's election headquarters any time now.
Post update
A new exit poll by Israel's Channel One TV network indicates the far-right Yachad party has enough votes to pass the threshold to get into parliament - at least 3.25%, or four seats. It could prove to be an important ally to Mr Netanyahu in the forming of a coalition.
Post update
Mr Herzog concludes by telling his supporters: "There will be no decisions tonight, so you can go to sleep."
Post update
Mr Herzog predicts a "political turnover in Israel". "This result allows us to become a ruling party. Everything is open," he says. Mr Herzog adds that he has "spoken to all the heads of the relevant parties" and that while the final results are not yet known, "I will do all that I can in order to create a real socially-minded government for Israel."
Post update
Zionist Union leader Yitzhak Herzog is addressing supporters at its election headquarters in Tel Aviv. "We have achieved an unbelievable achievement today," he says.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Post update
Michael Shuval
Producer, BBC Arabic
tweets: Netanyahu must choose: Stable right wing coalition w no intl legitimacy or unstable moderate gov that could prevent further isolation.
Post update
The official results are coming in - slowly. The Central Elections Committee is publishing results in real-time on its website.
EPACopyright: EPA
Post update
US state department spokeswoman Jen Psaki responded to the comment by saying: "We're always concerned, broadly speaking, about any statements that may be aimed at marginalising certain communities."
Post update
Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Netanyahu attracted criticism after suggesting his hopes of victory were under threat due to the number of votes being cast by Israeli Arabs, who make up around 20% of the population. "The right-wing government is in danger," he wrote on Facebook. "Arab voters are going to vote in droves. Left-wing NGOs are bringing them in buses." This, he warned, "grants excessive power to the radical" Joint Arab List.
Post update
The Zionist Union has responded to Mr Netanyahu's statement by stressing that "everything is possible until the real results are in", the Haaretz newspaper reports. The Labour-Hatnua alliance has formed a negotiating team to help Yitzhak Herzog form a government, while the left-wing Meretz party, which the polls suggest has won five seats, has called on Herzog not to form a grand coalition with Mr Netanyahu, it adds.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
A lot of people are happy with Mr Netanyahu's declaration of victory following the publication of exit polls indicating his Likud party is tied with the Zionist Union.
FacebookCopyright: Facebook
Post update
The militant Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which dominates the Gaza Strip and fought a 50-day war with Israel last summer, has dismissed the results of the election as irrelevant. "We do not differentiate between Israeli parties as they all agree on the denial of our rights and planning further aggression," their spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri told the BBC.
Post update
On the eve of the election, Mr Netanyahu reiterated a pledge to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state if he was re-elected.
Post update
The Palestinians have vowed to step up their campaign for international recognition of Palestinian statehood following the publication of the exit polls in Israel. Chief negotiator Saeb Erekat told the AFP news agency: "It is clear that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will form the next government, so we say clearly that we will go to the International Criminal Court in The Hague and we will speed up, pursue and intensify" all diplomatic efforts.
Post update
Dan Williams of the Reuters news agency tweets: Palestinian flag waved as the Joint Arab List celebrates its third-place win in Israel's election - @eran_singer @chicomenashe
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
The Haaretz newspaper quotes one Likud party official as saying Mr Netanyahu will seek to form a grand coalition with Mr Herzog. The official explains: "Netanyahu doesn't want a unity government, but sometimes you find yourself with no choice."
Post update
Political analyst and pollster Mitchell Barak tells the BBC's Lyse Doucet that Zionist Union leader Yitzhak Herzog "was a successful lawyer, he was a minister, he sat in the cabinet. He's from one of the most well known Israeli families - an elitist - almost like the Israeli version of the Kennedys". He adds: "His father, the president, was born in Belfast, and he certainly on St Patrick's Day has the luck of the Irish."
BBCCopyright: BBC
Post update
The Arab Joint List look almost certain to finish third in the election. Their leader, Ayman Odeh, has been speaking in the last few minutes. The Times of Israel quotes him as saying: "We are in a historic moment. We have the highest Arab voting rates since 1999. We will block Netanyahu from forming the government."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Turnout was below 2013 levels until 20:00 local time. Some large numbers appear to have turned out in the last few hours of voting.
Post update
Voter turnout was 71.8%, according to Israel's Central Elections Committee. That is 4% more than in the 2013 election, and the highest turnout since 1999, according to Israel's embassy in the US.
Post update
Kevin Connolly
BBC News, Tel Aviv
What had looked like a rather panicked and rather desperate tragedy in the last 48 hours - Benjamin Netanyahu suddenly being wheeled out to do interview after interview, warning of what he called the dangers of a leftist victory - suddenly appears to have paid off.
Post update
Mr Netanyahu has hailed a "great victory" for Likud - but not everyone agrees with him. Maya, a supporter of the Zionist Union, tells the BBC's Mark Lowen in Tel Aviv: "I don't think that we have finished our judgment yet. It's all about who will be able to form the biggest coalition now."
BBCCopyright: BBC
Post update
Israeli media report that Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, has refused to take calls from Mr Netanyahu and Mr Herzog.
Post update
Although the exit polls show Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party tied with Yitzhak Herzog's Zionist Union with 27 seats each, correspondents say the prime minister will have an easier time forming a coalition with a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Mr Netanyahu has already begun to call potential partners.
Post update
Israel President Reuven Rivlin has said he will work for a national unity government, the Haaretz newspaper reports. It quotes Mr Rivlin as saying that "only a unity government can prevent the rapid disintegration of Israel's democracy and new elections in near future".
Post update
Here is the full translation of Mr Netanyahu's tweet from the Reuters news agency: "Against all odds: a great victory for Likud, a great victory for the national camp led by Likud, a great victory for the people of Israel."
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
On Twitter, Benjamin Netanyahu writes in Hebrew that he is celebrating a "great victory".
Post update
As for the newcomer, the former Likud minister Moshe Kahlon and his Kulanu party - it looks likely it will gain either nine or 10 seats.
EPACopyright: EPA
Post update
A quick update on one of the other candidates: Yair Lapid, and his centrist Yesh Atid party. All the exit polls put the former broadcaster's party in fourth place - with either 12 or 11 seats. That would represent a step back from the 19 won in 2013 - but Mr Lapid may yet have a crucial role to play in forming a governing coalition.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Michael Shuval
Producer, BBC Arabic
tweets: 1st reax from @ZionistUnion: Likud is misleading. Right bloc shrunk. All open until final results come in & we'll know what gov we can form.
Post update
The Times of Israel says the two leading figures in the Zionist Union, Labour's Yitzhak Herzog and Tzipi Livni of Hatnua, are locked in talks. Mr Herzog is expected to address supporters at the Zionist Union's election headquarters in Tel Aviv within the next hour.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
A spokesman for the Likud party tells the BBC's Kevin Connolly: "There was some concern in recent days but I think we are all feeling a celebratory mood with these polls." He adds: "There's no 100% certainty, but I feel confident that the prime minister will continue to lead the government."
Post update
Twenty-five minutes ago, exit polls from Israel's election were released. They suggest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party and the centre-left Zionist Union are neck-and-neck. Two TV stations project that the parties will win 27 seats each, while a third says Likud will win one more seat than its rival. The exit polls suggest that the Arab Joint List, an alliance of Israeli Arab-dominated parties, will come third with up to 13 seats.
Post update
Lahav Harkov, a senior Knesset reporter with the Jerusalem Post, tweets from Likud's headquarters: "In the last election, Likud has a much bigger lead and Likudniks were sad. Now they're tied and everyone is jumping for joy."
Post update
Anshel Pfeffer, a journalist with Haaretz newspaper, tweets: "Herzog almost certainly didn't win tonight but at he did a lot better than anyone expected just a couple of weeks ago. Still a contender."
Post update
Mark Lowen
BBC News, Tel Aviv
tweets: Abigail: Zionist U, Danny:Likud. Both disappointed by exit polls. "Nobody seems to have won tonight" #IsraelElections
Mark LowenCopyright: Mark Lowen
Post update
As expected, it looks as though the Arab Joint List might have finished third. Exit polls suggest the alliance will win 13 seats. It has said, however, that it will not take any positions in government.
Post update
Michael Shuval
Producer, BBC Arabic
tweets: Likud supporters chanting at party's headquarters: "Bibi is the next Prime minister"
Michael ShuvalCopyright: Michael Shuval
Post update
The final results from the election are not expected until early on Wednesday morning.
Post update
Kevin Connolly
BBC News, Tel Aviv
People are celebrating at the Likud party's headquarters. It doesn't mean Mr Netanyahu has won a crushing victory. People are relieved that it is much, much better than, at one point, it looked as though it was going to be.
Post update
Channel One's exit poll says the Zionist Union is tied with Likud, with both expected to win 27 seats.
Post update
Numbers from the exit polls are coming in now. Israel's Channel 10 says Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud and Yitzhak Herzog's Zionist Union are tied with 27 seats each. Channel Two, meanwhile, say Likud is on 28 and the Zionist Union on 27.
Post update
Exit polls will be published by Israel's three main television channels after voting ends in two minutes.
Post update
In the last day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gained an unexpected ally in his bid to gain a fourth term: Hollywood star Chuck Norris. Norris, who has made three films in Israel, called Mr Netanyahu "a man who loves his country with all his heart and soul" in a video posted on his YouTube page. We'll soon find out whether his appeal has helped make Mr Netanyahu Israel's Top Dog.
Post update
One group worth looking out for is the Arab Joint List, an alliance of four Arab-backed parties headed by Ayman Odeh. There are indications they could get as many as 13 seats in parliament, making them the third largest group there. And, in the last hour, Mr Odeh has been making positive noises.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
It's not just Israeli election day, of course. It's Saint Patrick's Day as well. So could we be looking at an "almost Irish" winner in Israel? At least, that's what the Journal newspaper in Ireland is asking. Yitzhak Herzog's father, Chaim, a former president of Israel, was born in Belfast and raised in Dublin. Chaim Herzog's father was the first Chief Rabbi of Ireland and was a fluent Gaelic speaker.
Post update
Do you want a quick taste of what's at stake in the Israeli election? Here is a look at some of the main numbers - in only 60 seconds.
Post update
Michael Shuval
Producer, BBC Arabic
tweets: Former deputy MoD @dannydanon first Likud MK to arrive at party's headquarters. Sources say he has reason to smile.
Michael ShuvalCopyright: Michael Shuval
Post update
Yolande Knell
BBC News, Tel Aviv
tweets: Activists gathering at Zionist Union HQ in Tel Aviv. Hopes are high they will win most seats but the race is tight.
Yolande KnellCopyright: Yolande Knell
Post update
When the dust finally settles, many parties will find themselves with seats in the Knesset. We've prepared a guide to their leaders - you'll be hearing many of these names again throughout the night.
Post update
Mr Netanyahu's main challenge is from Yitzhak Herzog, the leader of the centre-left Zionist Union. The last polls published before the elections put his Labour-Hatnua alliance narrowly ahead of the prime minister's Likud party. We'll find out soon whether that lead remains.
EPACopyright: EPA
Post update
So what can we expect tonight? Well, the real work is likely to start after the results come in. No party has ever won an outright majority in Israel's 120-seat parliament, the Knesset, so a coalition will almost certainly be needed. If that's the case again tonight, Israel's president will pick the party he feels has the best chance of forming a government. The leader of that party then has six weeks to do so.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
Voting ends in 30 minutes, and we're expecting the first exit polls soon after that. All the indications point towards the result being close - will Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be able to with a fourth term in office?
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of Israel's general election. We will be bringing you the latest news, insights from BBC correspondents, some of your emails and Twitter, and the best of the blogs, TV and press.
