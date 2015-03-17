Israel election results: as it happened

The Likud activists were dancing and singing within minutes of the TV stations broadcasting their exit polls quite simply because they can see a relatively simple pathway towards the formation of another right-wing coalition. It would involve Mr Netanyahu teaming up with the secularists of Yisraeli Beitenu and Kulanu and adding the religious nationalists of Jewish Home and the parties that represent ultra-orthodox Jews like Shas. There'd be personal ambitions to balance one against the other and each of those parties would have a shopping list of demands that might not always be compatible with the demands of the others. But the outline of a workable coalition can be seen much more easily from this vantage point than from the point of view of the leftist Zionist Union led by Yitzhak Herzog of the Labour Party.

Israel election: An end or new era for Netanyahu?