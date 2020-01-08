Live
Iran launches attack on US forces in Iraq
Read our main story here; a briefing on US-Iran relations here; a Reality Check on international law here; and the view from Iran here.
By Tom Geoghegan and Ben Bevington
'Each step makes it harder for cool heads to prevail'
The long-running conflict between the US and Iran has escalated at dizzying speed in recent days. But what happens next, and how will President Trump respond now?
A few hours before Iran launched these rocket attacks the BBC's Katty Kay had asked two foreign policy experts on the Beyond 100 Days programme on BBC World News about whether it was realistic to expect Iran to de-escalate.
Where was the attack?
Two Iraqi bases housing US military forces were attacked - one at Al Asad and one in Irbil.
Al Asad air base was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, reports Associated Press news agency, and again during the fight against the Islamic State group. There are about 1,500 US and coalition forces there.
Iran: 'We are warning all American allies'
Iranian state TV says the attack is a retaliation after the country's top commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike in Baghdad.
Soleimani was in charge of Iran's Revolutionary Guard before his death on Friday. That organisation has also issued a statement carried by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.
"We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted," it said via a statement.
The BBC's Middle East Quentin Sommerville has this profile of the man at the centre of this crisis, someone the Americans called a terrorists but who was treated as a rock star by his supporters.
'Biggest test of Trump's presidency'
Earlier on Tuesday, President Trump strongly defended the US drone strike on Soleimani, saying it was a case of retaliation.
"He was a monster. And he's no longer a monster. He's dead," Mr Trump said. "He was planning a big attack and bad attack for us. I don't think anyone can complain about it."
After news of the missile attack on US forces emerged, the BBC's Nick Bryant said it was Mr Trump's biggest test yet, noting that the president had issued a warning to Iran should it choose to attack US targets.
WATCH: Iranian TV shows 'missile attack'
This footage, reportedly of the missile attack, was shown on Iranian state television.
The broadcaster said the operation’s name was Martyr Soleimani.
It said the Revolutionary Guard had launched the attack using its aerospace division.
Trump in 'work mode' at the White House
A senior White House official has told our US partners CBS that President Trump is being briefed continuously by his national security team. They described him as being in "work mode" in the West Wing.
BreakingPentagon: 'These missiles were launched from Iran'
The Pentagon has released a statement about the rocket attacks.
"At approximately 5:30 pm (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.
We are working on initial battle damage assessments.
In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners. These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region.
As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the region."
Welcome to our live coverage
This is what we know so far:
- More than a dozen ballistic missiles have been fired at US forces housed in two bases in Iraq, says the US Pentagon
- We have no reports yet of any casualties or damage
- Iran’s Revolutionary Guard say they launched the attack in retaliation for the killing of General Qasem Soleimani
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper have arrived at the White House for a briefing with President Donald Trump