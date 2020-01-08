Iranian state TV says the attack is a retaliation after the country's top commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike in Baghdad.

Soleimani was in charge of Iran's Revolutionary Guard before his death on Friday. That organisation has also issued a statement carried by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.

"We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted," it said via a statement.

The BBC's Middle East Quentin Sommerville has this profile of the man at the centre of this crisis, someone the Americans called a terrorists but who was treated as a rock star by his supporters.