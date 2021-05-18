Reuters Copyright: Reuters

As international outrage mounts over the number of civilians being killed in Gaza, Israel is trying to explain its actions, writes the BBC's diplomatic correspondent Paul Adams.

In a flurry of briefings, senior military officials have been describing the objectives and timeline of an operation one of them said "might stay like this for a while".

At least 212 Palestinians having been killed in Gaza, including almost 100 women and children. Israel says at least 150 of those are militants, and that it's not intentionally targeting civilians in its operation against Hamas.

This, our correspondent says, is the problem for Israel. How do you fight a war in one of the poorest, most densely populated places on earth, against an enemy who uses this to his advantage?

