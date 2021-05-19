Israel targets Gaza militants on 10th day of strikes

As the deadly fighting spilled into a 10th day, Israel said that its fighter jets had attacked military infrastructure in the apartments of Hamas commanders. At least two militants were reported to have been killed.
Hamas, meanwhile, said that its rockets were targeting Israeli air force bases.
With international diplomacy gathering pace to try to restore calm, reports began circulating that a truce – brokered by Egypt - could come into force within days. However, these were quickly denied.
A senior Israeli official said there were no agreements or commitments.
A Hamas leader said that efforts by mediators were “serious and continuous” but that Palestinian demands had still to be met.
What's happening on the ground?
Fifty rockets have been launched
by militants from Gaza over the past day, according to Israel’s military. Forty of these were
fired into Israel, and 10 landed within the Gaza Strip.
Israel says that overnight it dropped dozens of bombs on a network of around
40 underground tunnels operated by Hamas - the militant group that controls Gaza. These were concentrated on the cites of Khan
Younis and Rafah.
It also said it had targeted a weapons manufacturing site used by Palestinian
Islamic Jihad, a local Islamist group.
As the fighting continues, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry has
updated the territory’s death toll. It says 219 people have now been killed there – 63 of them children. Another 1,530 residents have
been injured.
Israel says at least 150 militants are among those killed in Gaza. Hamas, however, does not give casualty figures for fighters.
At least 12 people, including two children, have been killed in Israel, its medical service says.
Sirens sounded overnight in southern and central Israel in response to the latest barrage of Palestinian rockets. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) say 10 rockets landed in Gaza
Israeli aircraft carried out dozens of raids, many of them on the city of Khan Younis. It said tunnel networks used by Hamas were targeted. Two Palestinian militants were killed in one raid on an apartment in Gaza City
Israel's military says it has tried "several times" to kill top Hamas commander, Mohammed Deif, since fighting began last week. Hamas sources cited by the Times of Israel denied the claim, calling it "psychological warfare"
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel's bombardment of Gaza has "set Hamas back by many years," and operations would "continue for as long as it takes to restore calm" for all Israeli citizens
France, meanwhile, has filed a draft resolution with the UN Security Council in co-ordination with Egypt and Jordan calling for a ceasefire. Major progress, however, does not appear to have been made
Israel names Hamas chief as top target
Israel has named the Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif as one of its top targets.
A spokesman for the army, Brig Gen Hidai Zilberman, said earlier: "Throughout the operation we have tried to assassinate Mohammed Deif. We've tried to kill him several times."
He gave no further details, but media reports suggest Deif has managed to escape the latest Israeli air strikes.
Deif is the head of the Hamas's military wing, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, and has been at the top of Israel's "most wanted" list for years.
He is thought to have narrowly escaped the Israeli army's efforts to kill him on several occasions, including in the last major conflict in 2014 when his wife and one of his children were killed.
Reports of a truce quickly denied
Yolande Knell
BBC Middle East correspondent, Jerusalem
