Israel targets Gaza militants on 10th day of strikes

Israel has named the Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif as one of its top targets.

A spokesman for the army, Brig Gen Hidai Zilberman, said earlier: "Throughout the operation we have tried to assassinate Mohammed Deif. We've tried to kill him several times."

He gave no further details, but media reports suggest Deif has managed to escape the latest Israeli air strikes.

Deif is the head of the Hamas's military wing, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, and has been at the top of Israel's "most wanted" list for years.

He is thought to have narrowly escaped the Israeli army's efforts to kill him on several occasions, including in the last major conflict in 2014 when his wife and one of his children were killed.