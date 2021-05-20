Israel-Gaza fighting continues as truce hopes rise

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Workers at Israel's largest electricity supplier have said they will not repair power lines to Gaza until Hamas releases the bodies of two Israeli soldiers - Hadar Golden and Oron Shaul - who were killed during the conflict in 2014, according to Israeli media reports.

The group, based at Israel Electric Corporation (IEC), have also demanded the release of civilian Avera Mengistu, an Ethiopian-Israeli who crossed over into Gaza that same year.

They did not mention Hisham al-Sayed - another Israeli citizen who travelled to Gaza and is being held by Hamas.

In response to the demand, IEC has said it was a “government company, subject to the provisions of the law, and we believe that electricity is an essential product that is outside the conflict”.

The company added that it “hopes the boys are brought home”.