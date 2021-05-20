Israel-Gaza fighting continues as truce hopes rise

Israeli electric workers refuse to help in Gaza until prisoners returned
Workers at Israel's largest electricity supplier have said they will not repair power lines to Gaza until Hamas releases the bodies of two Israeli soldiers - Hadar Golden and Oron Shaul - who were killed during the conflict in 2014, according to Israeli media reports.
The group, based at Israel Electric Corporation (IEC), have also demanded the release of civilian Avera Mengistu, an Ethiopian-Israeli who crossed over into Gaza that same year.
They did not mention Hisham al-Sayed - another Israeli citizen who travelled to Gaza and is being held by Hamas.
In response to the demand, IEC has said it was a “government company, subject to the provisions of the law, and we believe that electricity is an essential product that is outside the conflict”.
The company added that it “hopes the boys are brought home”.
Gaza doctors mourn specialist killed in Israeli air strike
By Lina Shaikhouni, BBC Arabic
Without warning, an Israeli air strike destroyed the four-storey building in the Gaza Strip where Dr Ayman Abu al-Ouf lived early on Sunday.
The doctor, who was head of internal medicine at the Palestinian territory's main hospital, was killed along with 12 members of his extended family.
They included his mother and father, his wife Reem, and their 17-year-old son Tawfik and 12-year-old-daughter Tala.
"This is a really big loss not just for us personally because we knew Ayman - this is also a loss for his patients and students," Dr Ghaith al-Zaanin, a close friend and former colleague who lives in Canada, told the BBC.
As well as being in charge of internal medicine at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, Dr Abu al-Ouf oversaw its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
He supervised the treatment of an entire ward of people with severe Covid-19 in a place where there are few specialists in respiratory illnesses.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, which is now in its second week.
Here are some of the biggest recent developments:
After a brief lull, bombardments have continued by both sides.
Israel says it conducted a number of overnight strikes in Gaza, with targets including a weapons depot and rocket launch site in southern Gaza
Israel's military says 80 rockets and mortar shells were fired from Gaza during the night. Roughly 90% were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system, and no direct casualties have been reported
Hamas officials told CNN on Wednesday that a ceasefire could be "imminent, possibly within 24 hours"
But according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted in a phone call to US President Joe Biden that he was “determined” to continue fighting until “peace and security” were restored.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, which is now in its second week.
Here are some of the biggest recent developments: