It is a "serious shooting attack, a very complicated attack", police chief Doron Turgeman tells reporters at the scene in Neve Yaakov.
US ambassador 'disgusted by horrific act of violence'
The US Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, has also condemned the Jerusalem shooting as a "horrific act of violence" on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and suggests that children could be among those hurt.
"I am shocked and disgusted at this heinous terrorist attack on innocent people, including children," he wrote on Twitter.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Watch: Serious and complicated attack, say police
It is a "serious shooting attack, a very complicated attack", police chief Doron Turgeman tells reporters at the scene in Neve Yaakov.
US ambassador 'disgusted by horrific act of violence'
The US Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, has also condemned the Jerusalem shooting as a "horrific act of violence" on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and suggests that children could be among those hurt.
"I am shocked and disgusted at this heinous terrorist attack on innocent people, including children," he wrote on Twitter.
Gunman is resident of East Jerusalem - police chief
Doron Turgeman, Jerusalem district police commander, says the attacker "is a resident of East Jerusalem".
Police are completing operations at the scene, Turgeman says, adding: "Right now unfortunately we are talking about seven people killed and another three seriously wounded."
Incident follows deadly raid in occupied West Bank yesterday
The shooting in Jerusalem comes a day after Palestinian officials said nine Palestinians were killed during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank - the deadliest in years.
A woman aged 61 was reported among the dead in the flashpoint town of Jenin.
The Israeli military said its troops went in to arrest Islamic Jihad "terror operatives" planning "major attacks".
The Palestinian presidency accused Israel of a "massacre" and later announced it had ended co-ordination with Israel on security matters.
More here
US condemns attack as absolutely horrific
The US has responded to what it is calling the "apparent terrorist attack", with state department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel saying officials are in touch with their Israeli counterparts.
No change is expected to Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Israel next week, he adds.
"We are still gathering information," Patel tells reporters at a press briefing.
"This is absolutely horrific. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to those killed by this heinous act of violence.
“We condemn this apparent terrorist attack in the strongest terms. Our commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad.”
Seven shot dead at Jerusalem synagogue
Thank you for joining us as we bring you live coverage of a shooting outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem. Here's what we know so far:
At least seven people have been shot dead, with others injured, Israel's foreign ministry says.
It happened in the city’s Neve Yaakov neighbourhood at around 20:15 local time (18:15 GMT).
Israel's ambulance service reported 10 casualties in total.
Calling the incident a terror attack, Israel's police department said the suspected attacker had been "neutralised”.
Local media reports say the suspect was killed by security forces as he fled the scene.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates.