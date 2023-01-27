Video content Video caption: Drone footage shows extent of damage after Jenin raid Drone footage shows extent of damage after Jenin raid

The shooting in Jerusalem comes a day after Palestinian officials said nine Palestinians were killed during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank - the deadliest in years.

A woman aged 61 was reported among the dead in the flashpoint town of Jenin.

The Israeli military said its troops went in to arrest Islamic Jihad "terror operatives" planning "major attacks".

The Palestinian presidency accused Israel of a "massacre" and later announced it had ended co-ordination with Israel on security matters.

