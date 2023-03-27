Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been on trial facing charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three cases since the witnesses testimony began on 5 April 2021.

He denies any wrongdoing and claims he is the victim of a "witch hunt".

After winning Israel's elections for a second time, Netanyahu decided to pass a judicial reform plan.

That was, according to those who have have taken to the streets, a plan to protect himself from a possible court judgement which will end his term as prime minister.

The plan announced on 4 January is:

The reforms would give the parliament authority to override Supreme Court decisions with a basic majority

They would make it very difficult to declare a prime minister unfit for office and remove them for the courts

Netanyahu says courts are overreaching their powers and the reforms will restore a balance between judiciary and executive branches

Protests have been ongoing since the beginning of this year, but they escalated last week since the law draft will be voted in the Knesset this Wednesday. With a 64-seat majority in 120-seats parliament, the coalition has enough votes to pass the legislation, unless some lawmakers back down.

As military and business leaders joined the protestors voicing concerns over a “lack of international trust in the independence of Israel’s judiciary”, now-fired Defence Minister Yoav Gallant spoke out against the reforms too.

On Saturday, as thousands of protestors were pouring to the Knesset and Netanyahu’s house, Gallant went live on TV and called for a halt to the plans until after next month’s Independence Day holidays.

A short statement from the PM’s office on Sunday announced he had dismissed Gallant. Israeli media says sources close to Netanyahu told them: “He fired Gallant over the feeble and weak response against the refusals in the IDF [Israel Defense Forces].”

