The UN estimated that by the start of 2022, the conflict in Yemen had caused over 377,000 deaths, with 60% the result of hunger, lack of healthcare and unsafe water.
It says more than 11,000 children are known to have been killed or wounded as a direct result of the fighting.
Yemen has also suffered from one of the largest cholera outbreaks ever recorded, with 2.5 million suspected cases and about 4,000 related deaths since 2016.
Chaotic scenes after crush and blame game begins
Video footage on social media shows chaotic scenes outside the school in the Bab al-Yemen area of Sanaa, following the deadly crush.
On top of at least 78 deaths, which included women and children, many people were also injured - including 13 currently in critical condition, officials in the capital said.
Hundreds of people had crowded into the school to receive donations of about $9 (£7) per person, Reuters news agency reports.
Local authorities say they have launched an investigation and those responsible for the Ramadan charity disruption and been detained.
The rebel Houthi movement has controlled the city since they drove out the government in 2015, at the start of Yemen's eight-year civil war.
A spokesman for the Houthi-run interior ministry blamed the crush on the "random distribution" of funds without co-ordination with local officials.
But according to two eyewitnesses who spoke to the Associated Press news agency, Houthi fighters fired into the air in an attempt at crowd control, apparently striking an electrical wire which resulted in an explosion. This caused panic that led to the crush, the witnesses added.
At least 78 dead in Ramadan crush at Sanaa school
Dozens of people have died in Yemen, following a crush at a school distributing charity for Ramadan.
At least 78 have died in Yemen's capital Sanaa, where hundreds were crowding into the school to receive donations for the Muslim holy month.
Those responsible have been detained, local Houthi authorities say - but witnesses say fighters from the rebel faction who have controlled the city for years caused the panic by firing into the air as an attempt at crowd control.
Stick with us and we'll bring you any updates or analysis of this tragic event.
Recent crushes highlight issues when crowd control fails
Deadly crushes when crowd control fails and mass-panic set in are thankfully rare, but several high-profile recent incidents have taken place in recent years.
The worst in recent times took place in Mecca, Saudi Arabia in 2015, after a massive stampede left a staggering 2,300 people dead.
They were participating in the Hajj, the pilgrimage to the holiest city in Islam, where thousands gather to participate in religious rituals and crowd control issues are a major concern.
On 29 October last year, more than 150 died in South Korea's capital Seoul, when thousands of people became trapped in narrow streets during a Halloween party.
Just a few weeks earlier, 135 people in Indonesia died at a stampede in a football stadium in Malang, East Java - among those killed were more than 40 children.
Police used tear gas on fans and people were crushed or suffocated while trying to use closed or narrow doors out of the venue.
In October 2013, a stampede at a Hindu religious festival near a temple in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh left at least 115 people dead.
Most of the victims were trampled or drowned and around 20,000 people were on a bridge over the Sindh River at the time of the incident.
