More than 150 died in narrow streets in South Korea's capital Seoul during a Halloween party last year

Deadly crushes when crowd control fails and mass-panic set in are thankfully rare, but several high-profile recent incidents have taken place in recent years.

The worst in recent times took place in Mecca, Saudi Arabia in 2015, after a massive stampede left a staggering 2,300 people dead.

They were participating in the Hajj, the pilgrimage to the holiest city in Islam, where thousands gather to participate in religious rituals and crowd control issues are a major concern.

On 29 October last year, more than 150 died in South Korea's capital Seoul, when thousands of people became trapped in narrow streets during a Halloween party.

Just a few weeks earlier, 135 people in Indonesia died at a stampede in a football stadium in Malang, East Java - among those killed were more than 40 children.

Police used tear gas on fans and people were crushed or suffocated while trying to use closed or narrow doors out of the venue.

In October 2013, a stampede at a Hindu religious festival near a temple in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh left at least 115 people dead.

Most of the victims were trampled or drowned and around 20,000 people were on a bridge over the Sindh River at the time of the incident.