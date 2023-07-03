In short, it's a refugee camp in the city of Jenin, which is located in the north of the occupied West Bank.
The Jenin camp has been around since the early 1950s and was set up for Palestinians displaced during the 1948-49 war, which surrounded Israel’s creation.
The UN's Palestinian refugee agency, Unrwa, says it's currently home to some 14,000 people, who live in an area of only 0.42 sq km (0.16 sq miles).
The camp was severely affected by the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising. In April 2002, Israeli forces launched a full-scale incursion - known as the Battle of Jenin - in which at least 52 Palestinian militants and civilians and 23 Israeli soldiers were killed. The 10-day operation followed a campaign of Palestinian suicide bombings in Israel, many of which involved perpetrators from the city.
In the past year, Jenin and the camp have seen repeated Israeli military raids and local Palestinians have been linked to multiple shooting attacks targeting Israelis.
'Ambulances are returning full of injured people'
A Palestinian ambulance driver has spoken about the growing toll of the violence in Jenin, which has left many people injured.
Khaled Alahmad told Reuters news agency the situation on the ground was like a "real war", with Israeli air strikes targeting the refugee camp there.
"Every time we drive in, around five to seven ambulances... we come back full of injured people," he said.
Footage from the area shows smoke rising over Jenin.
Operation looks like largest in West Bank for years
Yolande Knell
BBC Middle East correspondent, in Jerusalem
This appears to be one of the most extensive Israeli military operations in the West Bank in years.
In the early hours of the morning, Israeli forces made unusual use of a drone to attack an apartment in the centre of Jenin’s large refugee camp, which it said was being used as a command centre by the Jenin Brigades - a unit made up of different militant groups.
Drones have since been used for further air strikes, and thousands of Israeli troops are now believed to be involved in what a military spokesman described as a “counter-terrorism operation” focused on seizing weapons and preventing Jenin from acting as a “safe haven” for Palestinian fighters
Amid intense gun battles, the Jenin Brigades have said its militants will fight back with their last breath and bullets.
The Israeli military says it does its best to minimise civilian casualties, but already there are reports of many injured with fears that uninvolved Palestinians will be caught in the crossfire in the crowded camp.
Our people will confront this aggression - Palestinian PM
Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh has also been speaking about the situation in Jenin.
"What is happening is a new attempt to destroy the camp and displace its people.
The heroic Jenin camp and its stubborn and steadfast camp are resistant to the occupation and its invasions, just like the rest of our cities, villages and camps.
"Our heroic people will confront this aggression that is taking place under the eyes of the international community.
Where innocent people are bombed by planes, our people will not kneel and will not surrender, and we will remain in confrontation until this criminal occupation is over.
"The crimes in Jenin, Nablus and Gaza will not bring security to Israel as long as it assaults our people and works against the wheel of history."
Israel only targeting militant groups, foreign minister says
Israel's target is not the Palestinian people, but militant groups sponsored by Iran operating in Jenin, the country's foreign minister has said.
Speaking at a news conference in Jerusalem, Eli Cohen said the Israeli military was currently "striking the terrorism hub with a great strength".
He says the battle is with the "proxies of Iran" like Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which Cohen describes as "terrorist organisations" financed by Tehran.
"Due to the terror organisation and the funds they receive from Iran, the Jenin camp has become a centre for terrorist activity," Cohen adds.
He says Israel will "act in a targeted manner" and emphasised the military would take "any efforts to prevent harm to the local civilian population".
Four killed in Jenin and one in Ramallah - Palestinian officials
Yolande Knell
BBC Middle East correspondent, in Jerusalem
Local health officials are saying four Palestinians have been killed in the Jenin refugee camp.
They also say 27 people have been injured this morning, seven of them seriously.
Another Palestinian was killed in a related protest near Ramallah.
An Israeli military spokesman earlier told the BBC of "neutralising" a set of three and then another four Palestinian "terrorists" in Jenin overnight.
Hello and thanks for joining our live coverage, hours after the Israeli army launched a large-scale operation on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.
The Israeli military says at least seven militants have been killed.
Palestinian health officials say five people have been killed and 30 injured.
Using drones and ground forces, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was striking "terrorist infrastructure in the Jenin area", adding that the camp was a "terrorist stronghold".
Reports are continuing to come in and some of our colleagues on the ground are headed in to Jenin as we speak, so stay with us for the latest updates, images and analysis.
Footage from the area shows smoke rising over Jenin.
