Reuters Copyright: Reuters The blaze has caused the wedding hall's ceiling to collapse Image caption: The blaze has caused the wedding hall's ceiling to collapse

Preliminary information suggests fireworks were to blame for the fire, said Iraqi civil defence authorities in a statement.

They added that the danger was compounded by "release of toxic gases linked to the combustion of the panels", which contained plastic.

"The fire caused some parts of the ceiling to fall due to the use of highly flammable, low-cost construction materials," said news agency AFP, quoting the statement.

The wedding party fire underscores how safety standards are often disregarded in the country where decades of conflict have left its infrastructure in despair.

More than 60 people perished in a fire that ripped through the Covid unit of a hospital in the south in July 2021. Three months before that, 80 people died after exploding oxygen tanks set fire to a hospital in the capital of Baghdad.