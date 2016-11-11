poppies on hat in canada

Remembrance Day in Canada

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Robin Levinson-King and Jessica Murphy

All times stated are UK

  1. Thank you

    Thank you for following our live page marking Remembrance Day across Canada, which honours the more than 2.3 million men and women who have served, and who continue to serve, Canada during times of war, times of military conflict and in times of peace.  

    It gave us an opportunity to recall those who have served in the nation’s defence and to take note of how Canadians commemorate the day, from the grand national ceremony and the National War Memorial in Ottawa to private moments of reflection. 

  2. Baseball in London during World War Two

    Canada-United States servicemen’s baseball game at Wembley Stadium, London, England, 3 August 1942.
    Copyright: Library and Archives Canada

    Canada's national archives has a massive collection of images from World War One and Two.

    Among the portraits of soldiers, battle images and the day-to-day of military life, occasionally moments like these - a Canada versus US military baseball game at Wembley Stadium in 1942 - were captured and preserved. 

  5. On Twitter, fallen Canadian soldiers remembered

    The Twitter account @WeAreTheDead was created by the Ottawa Citizen newspaper as part of an ongoing remembrance project. 

    Every hour at 11 minutes past the hour of every day, the account tweets the name of one of the over 114,000 Canadians who died in service to their country since World War One. 

    Each year, the newspaper profiles the soldier who's name falls on 11:11 on 11 November. They have already put out a call to help research a biography of this year's profile.

    View more on twitter
    View more on twitter

  7. Leonard Cohen recites “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae

    View more on youtube

    Canadian singer-songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen died this week at 82. Here, he reads "In Flanders Fields" by Canadian military doctor John McCrae. 

    The poem expresses McCrae's grief over the "row on row" of graves of soldiers who had died on battlefields in the Flanders region of Belgium. It remains one of the best known poems about World War One. 

  8. Toronto Mayor John Tory on the importance of Remembrance Day

    View more on twitter

    "On this day of Remembrance we are reminded of the turmoil that exists in other countries," said Mayor John Tory following ceremony in Toronto. 

    "Our increasingly polarised world reminds us just how quickly democracy can disappoint if it is not protected. It is fragile."

    Toronto will be hosting the Invictus Games - an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick military service personnel - in 2017, and Mr Tory said it was important to remember not just those who have died, but those who are wounded, and to welcome them back into our communities.

  9. Canada’s most decorated indigenous war veteran

    View more on youtube

    He was born in a canvas tent in Petersfield, Manitoba in 1915 and died homeless in 1977

    At his funeral, he was honoured by Canada and well as the governments of France, Italy and the US.

    During his lifetime, Sgt Tommy Prince’s military accomplishments were astounding.

    Prince served in both World War Two and the Korean War and was awarded 11 medals for his service, including the Silver Star.

    The Silver Star Medal is the third-highest military combat decoration that can be awarded to a member of the US Armed Forces.

    Prince was part of the infamous Devil’s Brigade, a joint Canada-US elite commando unit  whose exploits once caught Hollywood's attention.

    The unit, officially called the First Special Service Force, received a Congressional Gold Medal in 2015.

    Prince’s accomplishments are being remembered on Friday by Congress of Aboriginal Peoples National Chief Robert Bertrand and Grace Conrad, Chief of the Native Council of Nova Scotia, who will lay wreaths at both the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument and the National War Memorial.

    “Thousands of Indigenous peoples made the ultimate sacrifice defending this country and deserve to be honoured,” said National Chief Bertrand said in a statement.

  11. Flyover in Toronto marking Remembrance Day

    Planes flyover Toronto's Old City Hall to mark Remembrance day
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Planes flyover Toronto's Old City Hall to mark Remembrance day

    Hundreds gathered outside of Toronto's Old City Hall to honour the men and women who gave their life for their country. 

    Standing silent in anticipation, all eyes turned to the skies when a formation of aeroplanes flew overhead to mark the two-minute moment of silence at 11:00 local time.

  14. Virtual 'Poppy drop' on Parliament Hill last night

    Poppies are projected on Centre Block as part of the Royal Canadian Legion"s "virtual poppy drop" on Parliament Hill, ahead of Remembrance Day, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, November 10, 2016.
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Poppies are projected on Centre Block as part of the Royal Canadian Legion"s "virtual poppy drop" on Parliament Hill

  15. Long-missing Canadian soldier laid to rest 70 years later

    Remembering Pte Donald Duncanson

    In May, the remains of World War Two soldier Pte Kenneth Donald Duncanson were identified after they were discovered in Belgium on Remembrance Day by local men using a metal detector.

    Duncanson was born on 7 June 1915 in Wallacetown, Ontario. He enlisted in the Army in August 1944 and completed his training in Stratford, Ontario. On 14 September 1943, he was sent to England where eventually was assigned to the Algonquin Regiment as a rifleman in the 4th Canadian Armoured Division.

    A year to the day after he left for England, he was killed during one of the battles leading up to the Battle of the Scheldt, on 14 September 1944.

    He left behind a wife, Mable Duncanson and his parents. His goal, before he enlisted, was to own his own grocery store.

    He was buried in the Adegem Canadian War Cemetery in Belgium on 14 September 2016, 72 years after his death.

    Pte. Kenneth Donald Duncanson
    Copyright: Veterans Affairs Canada
    Image caption: Pte. Kenneth Donald Duncanson

  16. Welcome

    Welcome to the BBC Live page of the Remembrance Day events across the Canada.

    We will be sharing photos and reports from around the country.

    Canada will take a moment of silence at 11:00 eastern (1600 GMT) in honour of veterans who died in the World Wars and who have served since.

Back to top