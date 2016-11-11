Remembrance Day in Canada

Thank you for following our live page marking Remembrance Day across Canada, which honours the more than 2.3 million men and women who have served, and who continue to serve, Canada during times of war, times of military conflict and in times of peace.
It gave us an opportunity to recall those who have served in the nation’s defence and to take note of how Canadians commemorate the day, from the grand national ceremony and the National War Memorial in Ottawa to private moments of reflection.
Baseball in London during World War Two
Library and Archives CanadaCopyright: Library and Archives Canada
Canada's national archives has a massive collection of images from World War One and Two.
Among the portraits of soldiers, battle images and the day-to-day of military life, occasionally moments like these - a Canada versus US military baseball game at Wembley Stadium in 1942 - were captured and preserved.
Canadian singer-songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen died this week at 82. Here, he reads "In Flanders Fields" by Canadian military doctor John McCrae.
The poem expresses McCrae's grief over the "row on row" of graves of soldiers who had died on battlefields in the Flanders region of Belgium. It remains one of the best known poems about World War One.
Toronto Mayor John Tory on the importance of Remembrance Day
"On this day of Remembrance we are reminded of the turmoil that exists in other countries," said Mayor John Tory following ceremony in Toronto.
"Our increasingly polarised world reminds us just how quickly democracy can disappoint if it is not protected. It is fragile."
Toronto will be hosting the Invictus Games - an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick military service personnel - in 2017, and Mr Tory said it was important to remember not just those who have died, but those who are wounded, and to welcome them back into our communities.
He was born in a canvas tent in Petersfield, Manitoba in 1915 and died homeless in 1977
At his funeral, he was honoured by Canada and well as the governments of France, Italy and the US.
During his lifetime, Sgt Tommy Prince’s military accomplishments were astounding.
Prince served in both World War Two and the Korean War and was awarded 11 medals for his service, including the Silver Star.
The Silver Star Medal is the third-highest military combat decoration that can be awarded to a member of the US Armed Forces.
Prince was part of the infamous Devil’s Brigade, a joint Canada-US elite commando unit whose exploits once caught Hollywood's attention.
The unit, officially called the First Special Service Force, received a Congressional Gold Medal in 2015.
Prince’s accomplishments are being remembered on Friday by Congress of Aboriginal Peoples National Chief Robert Bertrand and Grace Conrad, Chief of the Native Council of Nova Scotia, who will lay wreaths at both the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument and the National War Memorial.
“Thousands of Indigenous peoples made the ultimate sacrifice defending this country and deserve to be honoured,” said National Chief Bertrand said in a statement.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement on Remembrance Day
Virtual 'Poppy drop' on Parliament Hill last night
Long-missing Canadian soldier laid to rest 70 years later
Remembering Pte Donald Duncanson
In May, the remains of World War Two soldier Pte Kenneth Donald Duncanson were identified after they were discovered in Belgium on Remembrance Day by local men using a metal detector.
Duncanson was born on 7 June 1915 in Wallacetown, Ontario. He enlisted in the Army in August 1944 and completed his training in Stratford, Ontario. On 14 September 1943, he was sent to England where eventually was assigned to the Algonquin Regiment as a rifleman in the 4th Canadian Armoured Division.
A year to the day after he left for England, he was killed during one of the battles leading up to the Battle of the Scheldt, on 14 September 1944.
He left behind a wife, Mable Duncanson and his parents. His goal, before he enlisted, was to own his own grocery store.
He was buried in the Adegem Canadian War Cemetery in Belgium on 14 September 2016, 72 years after his death.
Welcome
Welcome to the BBC Live page of the Remembrance Day events across the Canada.
We will be sharing photos and reports from around the country.
Canada will take a moment of silence at 11:00 eastern (1600 GMT) in honour of veterans who died in the World Wars and who have served since.
Live Reporting
By Robin Levinson-King and Jessica Murphy
All times stated are UK
Thank you
Thank you for following our live page marking Remembrance Day across Canada, which honours the more than 2.3 million men and women who have served, and who continue to serve, Canada during times of war, times of military conflict and in times of peace.
It gave us an opportunity to recall those who have served in the nation’s defence and to take note of how Canadians commemorate the day, from the grand national ceremony and the National War Memorial in Ottawa to private moments of reflection.
Baseball in London during World War Two
Canada's national archives has a massive collection of images from World War One and Two.
Among the portraits of soldiers, battle images and the day-to-day of military life, occasionally moments like these - a Canada versus US military baseball game at Wembley Stadium in 1942 - were captured and preserved.
Why poppies?
Parade in Toronto
On Twitter, fallen Canadian soldiers remembered
The Twitter account @WeAreTheDead was created by the Ottawa Citizen newspaper as part of an ongoing remembrance project.
Every hour at 11 minutes past the hour of every day, the account tweets the name of one of the over 114,000 Canadians who died in service to their country since World War One.
Each year, the newspaper profiles the soldier who's name falls on 11:11 on 11 November. They have already put out a call to help research a biography of this year's profile.
Canada's armed forces and politicians honouring Canada's military
Leonard Cohen recites “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae
Canadian singer-songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen died this week at 82. Here, he reads "In Flanders Fields" by Canadian military doctor John McCrae.
The poem expresses McCrae's grief over the "row on row" of graves of soldiers who had died on battlefields in the Flanders region of Belgium. It remains one of the best known poems about World War One.
Toronto Mayor John Tory on the importance of Remembrance Day
"On this day of Remembrance we are reminded of the turmoil that exists in other countries," said Mayor John Tory following ceremony in Toronto.
"Our increasingly polarised world reminds us just how quickly democracy can disappoint if it is not protected. It is fragile."
Toronto will be hosting the Invictus Games - an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick military service personnel - in 2017, and Mr Tory said it was important to remember not just those who have died, but those who are wounded, and to welcome them back into our communities.
Canada’s most decorated indigenous war veteran
He was born in a canvas tent in Petersfield, Manitoba in 1915 and died homeless in 1977
At his funeral, he was honoured by Canada and well as the governments of France, Italy and the US.
During his lifetime, Sgt Tommy Prince’s military accomplishments were astounding.
Prince served in both World War Two and the Korean War and was awarded 11 medals for his service, including the Silver Star.
The Silver Star Medal is the third-highest military combat decoration that can be awarded to a member of the US Armed Forces.
Prince was part of the infamous Devil’s Brigade, a joint Canada-US elite commando unit whose exploits once caught Hollywood's attention.
The unit, officially called the First Special Service Force, received a Congressional Gold Medal in 2015.
Prince’s accomplishments are being remembered on Friday by Congress of Aboriginal Peoples National Chief Robert Bertrand and Grace Conrad, Chief of the Native Council of Nova Scotia, who will lay wreaths at both the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument and the National War Memorial.
“Thousands of Indigenous peoples made the ultimate sacrifice defending this country and deserve to be honoured,” said National Chief Bertrand said in a statement.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement on Remembrance Day
Flyover in Toronto marking Remembrance Day
Hundreds gathered outside of Toronto's Old City Hall to honour the men and women who gave their life for their country.
Standing silent in anticipation, all eyes turned to the skies when a formation of aeroplanes flew overhead to mark the two-minute moment of silence at 11:00 local time.
Livestream from Ottawa event
Honouring Aboriginal Veterans
Thousands of Aboriginal Canadians from all regions of the country have served in the military since World War One and people across the country are marking their contributions.
Virtual 'Poppy drop' on Parliament Hill last night
Long-missing Canadian soldier laid to rest 70 years later
Remembering Pte Donald Duncanson
In May, the remains of World War Two soldier Pte Kenneth Donald Duncanson were identified after they were discovered in Belgium on Remembrance Day by local men using a metal detector.
Duncanson was born on 7 June 1915 in Wallacetown, Ontario. He enlisted in the Army in August 1944 and completed his training in Stratford, Ontario. On 14 September 1943, he was sent to England where eventually was assigned to the Algonquin Regiment as a rifleman in the 4th Canadian Armoured Division.
A year to the day after he left for England, he was killed during one of the battles leading up to the Battle of the Scheldt, on 14 September 1944.
He left behind a wife, Mable Duncanson and his parents. His goal, before he enlisted, was to own his own grocery store.
He was buried in the Adegem Canadian War Cemetery in Belgium on 14 September 2016, 72 years after his death.
Welcome
Welcome to the BBC Live page of the Remembrance Day events across the Canada.
We will be sharing photos and reports from around the country.
Canada will take a moment of silence at 11:00 eastern (1600 GMT) in honour of veterans who died in the World Wars and who have served since.