As it happened: Fury abroad over pull-out

Some fear that Trump may have brought a new and catastrophic regional war in the Middle East that much closer.

An imperfect deal that was working

The deal was not perfect. It did not cover a range of worrying Iranian activities from its missile programme to its regional behaviour. At worst you could say that it simply delayed a potential crisis.

The inconvenient truth for Donald Trump is that, as far as it goes, the nuclear deal was working.

Dangerous path ahead

A battle will now be under way in Tehran, and who wins out will determine if the agreement can be saved.

Even those who agree with Mr Trump's actions are left with fundamental questions to answer.

Where is the "Plan B"? How is Iran now to be contained?

