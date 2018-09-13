Hurricane Florence edges toward Carolinas

Summary
- Florence remains "very dangerous", even though it has been downgraded to a category two storm with 105mph (165km/h) winds
- Wind and rain is already whipping North Carolina's coast, though the eye of the storm is not due to make landfall until Friday morning
- Up to 1.7 million people have been ordered to evacuate across the US states of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia
- US officials warn a deluge is expected to drench the region within a matter of hours
- Parts of the Carolina coast are expecting 20-30in (50-75cm) of rain, with isolated regions seeing up to 40in
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Winds whip Morehead City
The BBC's Paul Blake captured this footage of stormy waters in Morehead City, North Carolina, a port town north of Wilmington that's expected to see winds of over 75mph (120km/h) this afternoon.
More than a million told to evacuate
Nearly 1.7 million Americans have been ordered to evacuate, although some people have chosen to stay behind.
The most recent graphs show that the storm will stall out after making landfall, and may remain in the same place for nearly 36 hours, dumping an average of 20-30 inches (50-75cm) of rain.
Rainfall of up to 40 inches may affect some isolated regions as the storm moves south across South Carolina and into Georgia.
'A wet night' in Wilmington
BBC World News America's Laura Trevelyan says serious rains are starting to pour down on Wilmington, North Carolina.
Florence was initially predicted to make landfall there, though current models say it could be closer to Cape Fear, North Carolina, some 40 miles (64km) away.
What makes Florence so dangerous?
Forecasters say the storm poses such a threat because it is expected to slow down and hover for nearly two days over the Carolina coast, before dipping south towards Georgia.
It is forecasted to bring 20-40in (50-100cm) of rain and life-threatening storm surges of up to 13ft (4m).
National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham warned that waterways up to 40 miles (64km) inland may flood.
He added that half of the fatalities during hurricanes are caused by storm surges, and another quarter of deaths are due to inland rains and flooding.
Flooding begins along coastline
Coastal towns in North Carolina are already beginning to see flooding as Hurricane Florence approaches, with waves reaching homes and businesses along the beaches.
'Time is running out' as Florence nears
Hurricane Florence, currently a category two storm with wind speeds of 105mph (165km/h) is slowly moving towards the US East Coast and is due to make landfall in the Carolinas on Friday morning.
On Thursday, officials said that although the storm's maximum wind speed had dipped, its wind field had expanded and total rainfall predictions remained unchanged.
It remains a "very dangerous storm" that could kill "a lot of people", according to Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) administrator Brock Long
He said "feet of rain not inches" are expected to drench the Carolinas and Virginia.