Supreme Court pick and sex accuser testify

Two men throw Kavanaugh a lifeline
Two men who have been questioned by the judiciary committee have disputed Ford's claim, saying that they - not Kavanaugh - had a sexual encounter with Christine Blasey Ford at a 1982 house party.
The allegation was released by Senator Chuck Grassley late on Wednesday.
Both men told the committee that they, not Kavanaugh, "had the encounter with Dr Ford in 1982 that is the basis of his complaint", Mr Grassley's news release states.
One man was interviewed twice by committee staff, and submitted two written statements; one on Monday and one on Wednesday.
Another man spoke to the committee over the phone.
"He explained his recollection of the details of the encounter" to staff, the release states.
It's unclear how seriously the committee are treating the men's claims, but it adds a new twist to the drama.
Who is Mark Judge?
Kavanaugh's high school friend, Mark Judge, has been named by Ford as a witness to her alleged assault. Democrats tried in vain to make the Republicans who control the judiciary committee subpoena him to testify today.
Ford said that Judge and Kavanaugh trapped her in a room at a house party in Maryland in 1982. She says they turned up the music, and Kavanaugh held his hand over her mouth as he groped her. Judge has said it never happened.
He is the author of a memoir - Wasted: Tales of a GenX Drunk - about his alcohol-fuelled escapades at the elite Georgetown Preparatory School in suburban Washington DC.
A character in the book, named Bart O'Kavanaugh, is described as a drunk who "puked in someone's car".
Copies of the book have reportedly been selling for $300 (£228) on eBay.
Judge has recently been spotted holed up at a beach house in Delaware, and is not attending today's hearing.
Women from both sides on the Hill
Georgina Rannard
BBC News
It’s a cloudy and muggy morning on Capitol Hill.
Protesters supporting both Judge Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford are gathered on opposite corners of the Dirksen building where the hearing will take place.
One woman, Nancy Wilson, tells me she believes the nomination process has been hijacked and the issue is not about women: “I support Judge Kavanaugh because he’s a constitutionalist and a distinguished man”.
At the entrance, groups stand and hold signs reading “Believe Women” and “I support Christine Blasey Ford.”
Julia Peter, 33, came from New York City and is deeply worried that a successful nomination would mean the end of pro-choice legislation in America.
When it starts to rain, people huddle under umbrellas.
A group holding “I Stand With Brett” sing “God Bless America”.
A group of tourists take pictures of “No Kavanaugh on the court” stickers, pleased they have visited as this historic event unfolds in front of them.
Like the six in 10 Americans who say they will follow today’s events, everyone is waiting to hear what Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Kavanaugh will say.
Trump Jr: 'No standards'
The president's son, Donald Trump Jr, says the media "will report any allegation" against his father's Supreme Court nominee.
'Thinking of you, Christine'
Kavanaugh's second accuser, Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez, had a message for Ford.
"They want us to feel alone and isolated but I'm there wrapping my arms around you," she said, according to lawyer John Clune.
Ramirez alleges Kavanaugh exposed his genitals in her face during a drinking game at a college dormitory party.
She claims she ended up touching his genitals as she tried to push him away.
Trump supporter: Groping 'not a big deal'
Video of a Montana mother defending male "groping" to MSNBC is gaining attention online.
"Groping a woman? What is that at 18? I mean, how many guys, you know, think that's no big deal," she said, gesturing towards her two daughter, one of whom is wearing a Trump t-shirt.
"It doesn’t take away from his character and his job to do what he needs to do as a Supreme Court nominee," she says.
'Worse than Anita Hill'
The BBC's Georgina Rannard spoke to a woman who travelled to Washington from New York City to show her support for Christine Blasey Ford.
Protesters line the halls
Protesters and activists are lining up near the room where the hearing is set to take place.
Poll shows drop in Kavanaugh support
Support for Trump's Supreme Court nominee has dropped 11% among Republican women since last week, according to one poll.
The Morning Consult / Politico poll - released on Wednesday - found that 49% of women thought Kavanaugh should be confirmed, compared to 60% the previous week.
The survey involved 1,966 registered voters.
Anti-abortion groups lobby senators
The BBC's Gary O'Donoghue and Harry Low spoke to an anti-abortion group looking to lobby senators before the Kavanaugh hearings.
Ford's husband won't attend
Christine Blasey Ford has reportedly arrived on Capitol Hill. But her husband has not joined her - he's with the couple's children back in California, says a spokeswoman.
She came to Washington with friends, according to CBS News.
Pro-Kavanaugh women rally
The BBC's Georgina Rannard spoke with these female supporters of Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill ahead of today's hearing.
Who’s in charge?
Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California are chairing the committee.
Both senators are 85 years old, with a combined 63 years in the Senate.
Republicans have criticised Feinstein for not having earlier disclosed the letter she received, containing Ford's allegations, to her fellow committee members.
Feinstein received the letter on 30 July, but its contents weren't publicly revealed until 16 September.
'A pattern of vile sexual assault'
In an interview with the BBC before entering the hearing chamber, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said he plans to question Kavanaugh on a "pattern of vile sexual assault allegations from credible courageous sexual assault victims".
He called Kavanaugh’s previous testimony "evasive and seemingly misleading".
Blumenthal told the BBC’s Gary O’Donoghue that he believes Ford, because "she has nothing to gain and everything to lose", and "she has asked for an FBI investigation".
"That’s the way to uncover the facts and evidence. Trained professional investigators."
'I've never had a threesome'
Some of the questioning Mr Kavanaugh will face could go into very personal areas.
Interviews with senators that were made public on Wednesday evening featured a denial that he had ever engaged in threesomes.
"I've never participated in sexual activity with more than one woman present and me," he said.
In a Fox News interview earlier in the week, he said he remained a virgin for "many years" after high school.
Senator Graham: 'I believe him'
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is casting doubt on an allegation against the judge by a third woman who came forward on Wednesday. In a sworn affidavit, Julie Swetnick alleges Kavanaugh was involved in the drugging and sexual assault of girls at house parties in the 1980s. The Washington DC resident says she was the victim of a gang rape in 1982 at a party attended by the judge.
Senator Graham of South Carolina Fox News: "I’ve never met her. So I believe him.
"I don’t buy this. I don’t believe any reasonable person would go to a party where people are being drugged and raped and not tell anybody about it but keep going for 10 times over a two-year period.
"Brett Kavanaugh is not a serial rapist. And those that say he is – that’s just a lie."
If Kavanaugh is approved by the judiciary committee, Graham said he would vote to confirm him to the top court.
"He doesn't have to prove to me that he wasn't at a party 35 years ago when you can't tell him where it was or when it was," said Graham.
"She has to convince me there is credibility to the allegations beyond the allegation. Something could have well happened to her but there is no evidence it was Brett Kavanaugh."
White House: 'May turn out they're both right'
Former Trump campaign manager and current counsellor to the president Kellyanne Conway, spoke to the BBC's White House reporter Tara McKelvey this morning.
"It may turn out they’re both right," she said of Kavanaugh and Ford.
Conway has previously said the Senate ought to hear from the judge's accuser.
Read all about it on NYC newsstands
Supreme showdown for Trump's America
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America reporter
The accuser and the accused, in the glare of the spotlight, with a lifetime seat to the most powerful court in the US at stake.
While the drama will be intensely personal, as she alleges he assaulted her and he strongly rejects the accusation, this is more than a clash of two individuals and their recollection of past events.
It also represents the confluence of two movements - one decades in the making, the other a recent, powerful groundswell.
The futures - and the reputations - of Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford hang in the balance. Whether they like it or not, however, the forces at motion overshadow everything.
Read more from Anthony on The Supreme Showdown for Trump’s America.
Dangling by a thread
We’re providing gavel-to-gavel coverage as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testify in a small Senate office room today. She says he sexually assaulted her in 1982 when they were high school students.
The judiciary committee hearing begins in one hour and could stretch into the afternoon. The balance of power on America's highest court and on Capitol Hill, the shape of the 2020 presidential race, and the momentum of the #MeToo movement could hinge on today's drama.
Ford, a California psychology professor, will go first. Then the conservative appeals court judge. He was nominated in July by President Trump, and seemed a shoo-in, but the accusations by Ford and two other women, which he denies, have left Kavanaugh’s nomination dangling by a thread.
If he can survive what's expected to be a mauling from Democratic senators today, the committee could vote on his appointment on Friday, with a final Senate vote early next week.