Supreme Court pick and sex accuser testify

Two men who have been questioned by the judiciary committee have disputed Ford's claim, saying that they - not Kavanaugh - had a sexual encounter with Christine Blasey Ford at a 1982 house party.

The allegation was released by Senator Chuck Grassley late on Wednesday.

Both men told the committee that they, not Kavanaugh, "had the encounter with Dr Ford in 1982 that is the basis of his complaint", Mr Grassley's news release states.

One man was interviewed twice by committee staff, and submitted two written statements; one on Monday and one on Wednesday.

Another man spoke to the committee over the phone.

"He explained his recollection of the details of the encounter" to staff, the release states.

It's unclear how seriously the committee are treating the men's claims, but it adds a new twist to the drama.