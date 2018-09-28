Senate to vote on Supreme Court nominee

Minutes after Flake's yes vote was announced, a protester barracked him in a lift on Capitol Hill.

"You're telling all women that they don't matter," she said, as she blocked the lift from closing, with news cameras rolling nearby.

"You're going to ignore them. That’s what happened to me. That's what's happening to all women in America.

"Look at me when I'm talking to you! You're are telling that my assault doesn't matter!"

She asked if the senator believes that Brett Kavanaugh is telling the truth.

Flake nodded silently, looking very uncomfortable, before saying that he would speak later.