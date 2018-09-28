Senate to vote on Supreme Court nominee
Summary
- Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces a crucial vote as a Senate panel decides whether to move forward his nomination
- It come a day after dramatic testimony by Judge Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexual assault
- If Kavanaugh clears the judiciary committee today, a vote by the full chamber could be held early next week
- Republicans have a majority of 51-49, but the outcome is uncertain as a number of key senators have not declared how they'll vote
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Subpoena requested for Mark Judge
Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat Connecticut, requests that the committee compel Mark Judge - the third person Christine Blasey Ford says was in the room when Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her at a high school party - to testify before the committee.
After a quick vote, the motion is struck down along party lines.
Committee chairman Chuck Grassley moves on briskly.
Flake accosted by abuse survivor
Minutes after Flake's yes vote was announced, a protester barracked him in a lift on Capitol Hill.
"You're telling all women that they don't matter," she said, as she blocked the lift from closing, with news cameras rolling nearby.
"You're going to ignore them. That’s what happened to me. That's what's happening to all women in America.
"Look at me when I'm talking to you! You're are telling that my assault doesn't matter!"
She asked if the senator believes that Brett Kavanaugh is telling the truth.
Flake nodded silently, looking very uncomfortable, before saying that he would speak later.
Key Senator will vote to confirm
Republican Arizona Senator Jeff Flake has just announced he will vote to confirm Kavanaugh.
In a statement, the retiring senator said he will vote yes because "our system of justice affords a presumption of innocence".
"While some may argue that a different stand should apply regarding the Senate's advice and consent responsibilities, I believe that the constitution's provision of fairness and due process apply here as well."
With Flake's vote, Kavanaugh moves much closer to receiving full Senate confirmation next week.
Senate Judiciary Committee meets
The Senate Judiciary Committee has just met to vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.
The vote could result in a recommendation that the candidate should be confirmed or rejected, or in no recommendation at all.
It comes a day after one of the most dramatic days of Senate testimony in living memory as Kavanaugh rebutted testimony by a woman that he sexually assaulted her at a house in Maryland in 1982.
A final vote by the full chamber could come early next week.