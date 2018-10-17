First day of legal Canadian pot
Max Matza, Ritu Prasad
Summary
- Canada is the second - and most populous - nation to legalise cannabis for recreational use
- As of midnight, it is no longer illegal for adults over 18 to purchase, possess or grow recreational cannabis
- Each of Canada's 10 provinces and three territories are responsible for determining their own laws governing the drug
- Legalisation was a 2015 election pledge by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
- Amnesty has not been offered to over 500,000 Canadians with criminal convictions for marijuana
'A national, uncontrolled experiment'
An editorial piece in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) says Canada's legalisation of cannabis is "a national, uncontrolled experiment".
The critical article by CMAJ's editor-in-chief warned that the health hazards of cannabis are still unknown, and said any rises in recreational marijuana use "should be viewed as a failure of this legislation".
How do you buy weed in Ontario?
The only way to legally buy weed in Ontario is online through a government-run website called the Ontario Cannabis Store.
As of midnight local time, OCS.ca began offering over 70 different types of cannabis to users that have entered their birth date, confirming that they are over 19 years old.
Customers can filter based on THC content percentage, price and aroma, and are allowed to purchase up to 30 grams.
Cannabis sellers open doors in Nova Scotia
After standing in line for hours, Canadians in Halifax, Nova Scotia head inside a local store to purchase their first legal cannabis.
Should Canada's pot convicts get amnesty?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced criticism - including from his own party - for not offering amnesty to people convicted of cannabis possession.
But according to Canadian media, the government will soon announce plans to allow people convicted of minor pot possession to more easily apply for a pardon.
The pardon, known as a record suspension, is costly and time-consuming to obtain, CBC reports.
There are 500,000 Canadians with criminal cannabis convictions.
Kani Malale told BBC News how his life has changed since he received a criminal conviction for cannabis consumption.
Inside the world's largest cannabis farm
Join the BBC as we look inside a huge cannabis farm in British Columbia - which operators say is the world's largest.
How does cannabis actually affect your health?
While it can lead to feelings of relaxation, happiness and sleepiness, some experts say the drug isn't the harmless "natural" high some claim it to be.
In some cases, it can increase anxiety and paranoia, lead to confusion and even hallucinations, according to the Royal College of Psychiatrists.
But still - many with long-term or painful illnesses swear by it, and there's good evidence that cannabis can help treat symptoms of chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, nausea and anxiety.
Want to know more? Read our full story.
Canadians 'wake and bake' on Wednesday morning
Cannabis is now legal in Canada.
As of midnight last night, adults over 18 are now permitted to use the drug for recreation.
One shop owner in Portugal-Cove, Newfoundland told the BBC that today is a "dream come true".
Thomas H Clarke said his first customer last night was his father.
"I couldn't have had a prouder moment in my life," he said.