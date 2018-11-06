Voting begins in high-stakes US elections

Welcome to our live coverage of the crucial mid-term elections in the US.
Voters will head to the polls nationwide on Tuesday, but they
won’t all do so at the same time.
Polls open and close at different times, mostly
due to the different time zones (the US has six in total).
Voters in Vermont will be the first to mark their ballots,
with polls there opening at 05:00 local time (10:00 GMT). The majority of the
eastern US will see polls open at 06:00 or 07:00 local time.
Most polling places will remain open for at least 12 hours.
The first to close will be Kentucky and Indiana, at 18:00. Between 19:00 and 19:30,
more polls will close across the southern states, including for key races in
Georgia and Florida.
At this point, it could become clear whether there’s a wave
and if it’s blue (Democratic) or red (Republican).
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Polls begin to open across US
