Updates: George Bush Senior dies at 94

- Former US President George HW Bush has died at the age of 94
- The 41st president was a World War Two aviator and Texas oil tycoon before entering politics in 1964
- His son, former President George W Bush, announced his death
George Bush Senior dies at the age of 94
Former US President George HW Bush passed away on Friday evening, his son George W Bush announced.Read more
Thatcher: 'No time to go wobbly George'
George Bush Senior's true test came in August 1990 when the US was caught off-guard by the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.
Bush moved quickly to build an international coalition to end Saddam Hussein's occupation and establish a US military toehold in Saudi Arabia, a valuable strategic dividend.
He delayed military action in order to give time to secure UN approval for the action. The decision led to a famous rebuke from Margaret Thatcher.
'Well, all right, George, but this is no time to go wobbly," said the Iron Lady in a middle-of-the-night phone call from Downing Street.
The subsequent battle proved to be a triumph for American military expertise and a major boost for the nation's morale.
Funeral arrangements yet to be decided
George Bush Senior died at 22:10 Central Standard Time on Friday (04:10 GMT Saturday), his longtime spokesman Jim McGrath said.
Funeral arrangements are yet to be scheduled.
Perry: 'Unwavering service to our country'
The US Energy Secretary tweets...
Hawn: 'My heart aches knowing he has passed'
A political life
How did George Bush Senior's career in politics unfold?
•1966:Wins seat in House of Representatives
•1971:Nixon installs him as UN ambassador
•1974:Heads newly established mission in Beijing
•1976:Ford makes him CIA director
•1981-1989:Ronald Reagan's vice-president
•1989-1993:President of the US; leads US into first Gulf War; copes with collapse of communism in Eastern Bloc
First lady died earlier this year
George Bush Senior was admitted to a hospital intensive care unit with an infection in April this year - a week after the death of his wife Barbara.
But he was discharged 12 days later.
The former first lady's funeral saw 1,500 turn up to pay tribute, including their son Jeb.
Flake: 'We all owe a debt of gratitude'
The Arizona senator tweets...
The making of a president
Few men have arrived at the White House with a longer CV than George HW Bush.
Besides his wartime exploits, he ran an oil company and the CIA and had been US ambassador to the United Nations as well as serving as US vice-president for eight years.
President Trump: 'His example lives on'
The president and his wife pay tribute to his predecessor
'The last of our World War Two presidents'
CNN correspondent tweets...
Conway: 'Thank you sir'
President Trump's adviser tweets...
'The best dad a son could ask for'
George W Bush pays tribute to his father...
Obama: 'Hearts filled with gratitude'
The Obamas have released a statement following the former president's death.
The family say the US has "lost a patriot and humble servant".
The statement adds: "While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude.
"George HW Bush's life is a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling.
"And he did tremendous good along the journey."
'The greatest man I ever knew'
His grandson remembers his 'grampy'
Schwarzenegger: 'Offer him a silent thanks'
The actor and former governor of California tweets...
Defined by foreign policy
The inauguration of George HW Bush as president in January 1989 was the culmination of a career built on privilege: a series of political promotions ending at the White House.
The 41st president of the United States had previously served eight years as vice-president to Ronald Reagan and was the first serving vice-president for more than 150 years to be elected to the highest office.
His term in office was defined by his foreign policy at a time when communism was collapsing in Eastern Europe and the dissolution of the USSR left the US as the world's only superpower.
His policies helped restore the credibility of the US in the rest of the world and lay to rest the ghost of the intervention in Vietnam.
But he was accused of neglecting domestic affairs and, after reneging on a campaign promise not to increase taxes, he was defeated by Bill Clinton in the 1992 presidential election.
Statement from George Bush Senior's office