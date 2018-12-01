Updates: George Bush Senior dies at 94

VT Freeze Frame Copyright: VT Freeze Frame

George Bush Senior's true test came in August 1990 when the US was caught off-guard by the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

Bush moved quickly to build an international coalition to end Saddam Hussein's occupation and establish a US military toehold in Saudi Arabia, a valuable strategic dividend.

He delayed military action in order to give time to secure UN approval for the action. The decision led to a famous rebuke from Margaret Thatcher.

'Well, all right, George, but this is no time to go wobbly," said the Iron Lady in a middle-of-the-night phone call from Downing Street.

The subsequent battle proved to be a triumph for American military expertise and a major boost for the nation's morale.