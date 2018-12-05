America bids farewell to George HW Bush

Newsmakers via Getty Images Copyright: Newsmakers via Getty Images Portrait of the Bush family in front of their Kennebunkport, Maine home. Image caption: Portrait of the Bush family in front of their Kennebunkport, Maine home.

The extended Bush clan will attend Wednesday's funeral en masse, including Bush Sr's many grandchildren.

So who are they?

Laura Bush: The former first lady as wife of President George W Bush, she was one of the most popular First Ladies in US history.

Jeb Bush: You might remember this former Florida governor from the 2016 elections, where he dropped out after a disappointing Republican primary showing.

Columba Bush: Jeb Bush's wife, she is a Mexican-American philanthropist known for promoting the arts and women.

Neil Bush: One of Bush Sr and Barbara Bush's six children, he is a businessman.

Maria Bush: Neil Bush's second wife, Maria Andrews, was once friends with Bush's first wife Sharon, and the relationship was a controversial part of a messy divorce.

George P Bush: Bush Sr's grandson, he is currently serving as the Texas Land Commissioner and is tipped as a possible next-generation Republican star.

Jenna Bush Hager: One of George W Bush's two twin daughters, she is a journalist and NBC News correspondent.

Barbara Bush: Jenna's twin, Barbara - named after their former first lady grandmother - is a co-founder of the nonprofit Global Health Corps.

Lauren Bush Lauren: One of Bush Sr's three granddaughters, she is the daughter of Neil Bush. She is the co-founder of nonprofit FEED Projects and the wife of designer Ralph Lauren's son, David.

