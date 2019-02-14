Live
Democrats mull legal challenge
Summary
- Trump will circumvent Congress to try to get his border wall funded
- Using emergency powers in this way has been criticised by leading Democrats
- In the past these powers have been used to impose sanctions on individuals abroad
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that she may file a legal challenge
- The news comes after a months-long stand-off over funding the wall
- Building a wall to stop illegal immigration and drugs was a key Trump campaign promise
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What exactly is a national emergency?
The Supreme Court has never ruled on what defines a national emergency, and that definition may determine whether the president's decision is ultimately deemed lawful.
A state of emergency is declared in times of crisis, and effectively allow the president to bypass the usual political process.
But the question is whether the situation at the US-Mexico border really is an emergency.
On the one hand, more than 2,000 people were turned away or arrested at the border each day during November alone. Supporters say this equals an emergency.
Others argue the figure is far lower than a decade ago, and many of the thousands of people who travelled north from Central American countries are presenting themselves as asylum seekers, looking to enter the country legally.
Read what experts told us about the president's emergency powers:
Can Trump really declare a national emergency to build a wall?
Bill passes Senate by vote of 83-16
'Delivering on his promise'
"The President is once again delivering on his promise to build the wall, protect the border, and secure our great country," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement after Senator McConnell announced the president's intention to declare a national emergency.
"We're very prepared," she told White House reporters, adding she did not anticipate any legal challenges.
"The president's doing his job. Congress should do theirs."
'Trump just destroyed the USA'
Conservatives have been voicing their unhappiness with what Trump plans to do.
Commentator Ann Coulter - whose criticism of December's government spending bill due to a lack of border wall funding help convince Trump not to sign it (and thus triggering the shutdown) - is unhappy that Trump is going to sign the spending bill.
Others fear that this use of emergency powers could now be abused by Democratic presidents.
Senate is voting on spending bill
The full US Senate is currently voting on a spending bill to avoid a second government shutdown. It includes only a fraction of what Trump wanted to fund a border barrier, but he is set to sign it.
It includes $1.375bn in funding for 55 miles (88km) of new fencing at the border, a small part of the more than 2,000 miles promised by the president.
Republicans backing Trump's emergency call
Members of the president's party have begun to share their support of his decision to declare an emergency on the southern border.
Pelosi 'may' issue legal challenge
Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told reporters that she may issue a legal challenge to Trump's national emergency order.
"That’s an option, and we'll review our options," the California congresswoman said when asked by reporters.
She described a national emergency as an "end run around Congress".
"I know the Republicans have some unease about it, no matter what they say.
"If the president can declare an emergency on something that he has created as an 'emergency' - an illusion that he wants to convey - then think of what a president with different values can present to the American people."
Trump to declare border emergency
President Donald Trump has said he will sign a spending bill to stop the US government shutting down again - but will also declare a national emergency in order to fund his border wall.
Politicians across the political divide have been responding to the news.
We will bring you the latest reaction here.