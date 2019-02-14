Democrats mull legal challenge

The Supreme Court has never ruled on what defines a national emergency, and that definition may determine whether the president's decision is ultimately deemed lawful.

A state of emergency is declared in times of crisis, and effectively allow the president to bypass the usual political process.

But the question is whether the situation at the US-Mexico border really is an emergency.

On the one hand, more than 2,000 people were turned away or arrested at the border each day during November alone. Supporters say this equals an emergency.

Others argue the figure is far lower than a decade ago, and many of the thousands of people who travelled north from Central American countries are presenting themselves as asylum seekers, looking to enter the country legally.

Read what experts told us about the president's emergency powers:

