Mueller report finds no evidence of collusion
Summary
- US Attorney General William Barr has sent a summary of the Mueller report to Congress
- After 22 months, Mueller "did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities"
- The report finds no evidence of obstruction of justice, and "ultimately determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgement"
- But the special counsel also states "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him"
- Mueller's team found two main Russian efforts to influence the 2016 US election: to sow disinformation on social media and hacking Democratic emails
Live Reporting
More on no collusion
Key line from attorney general's letter: “The Special Counsel did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in these efforts, despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign.”
2020 presidential hopefuls demand full report
Democratic presidential hopefuls have begun to react to the attorney general's summary.
Rudy Giuliani reacts
Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani tells CNN: "It's better than I expected."
The shadow of Mueller has been lifted
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America reporter
In his four-page letter to Congress, Attorney General William Barr summarises, mostly in his own words, the conclusions of the special counsel’s investigation.
In one key line, however, he directly quotes the report.
"The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities."
There, in Robert Mueller’s own words, is the end result of nearly two years of work, 2,800 subpoenas, hundreds of search warrants and countless hours of interviews. There were "multiple offers" of help from "Russian-affiliated individuals" to the Trump campaign, but they never took the bait.
There was, as Donald Trump might say, "no collusion". At least, no evidence of it was unearthed.
The obstruction of justice component is a murkier matter.
The decision of whether to charge Mr Trump with interference with the various investigations wasn’t Mr Mueller’s.
Saying it involved "difficult issues", the former FBI director punted. Instead, Mr Barr – in consultation with Department of Justice staff – decided not to prosecute, in part because there was no apparent underlying crime to obstruct.
Make no mistake, today was a very good day for Mr Trump.
While a bevy of inquiries into his presidency will grind on, the shadow of Mr Mueller’s investigation - hovering over the White House since May 2017 - has been lifted.
Attorney general will be summoned to testify
Congressman Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, will be asking Barr to testify before the committee "in the near future" due to "very concerning discrepancies" regarding the report.
More on Mueller's obstruction-of-justice reasoning
"Generally speaking, to obtain and sustain an obstruction conviction, the government would need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a person, acting with corrupt intent, engaged in obstructive conduct with a sufficient nexus to a pending or contemplated proceeding," Barr's letter says.
"In cataloguing the President's actions, many of which took place in public view, the report identifies no actions that, in our judgement, constitute obstructive conduct, had a nexus to a pending or contemplated proceeding, and were done with corrupt intent, each of which, under the Department's principles of federal prosecution guiding charging decisions, would need to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt to establish an obstruction-of-justice offense."
Barr will release additional details
Barr ends his letter to Congress by saying he will release more from the full report, but that some of the material is subject to grand jury investigation restrictions.
"Given these restrictions, the schedule for processing the report depends in part on how quickly the Department can identify the [grand jury] material that by law cannot be made public.
"I have requested the assistance of the Special Counsel in identifying all information contained in the report as quickly as possible.
"Separately, I also must identify any information that could impact other ongoing matters, including those that the Special Counsel has referred to other offices.
"As soon as that process is complete, I will be in a position to move forward expeditiously in determining what can be released in light of applicable law, regulations and Departmental policies."
Second half of report focuses on obstruction
The second part of the report addresses the issue of obstruction of justice. Barr’s summary says the Special Counsel report "ultimately determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgment".
It goes on: "The Special Counsel therefore did not draw a conclusion – one way or the other – as to whether the examined conduct constituted obstruction."
The letter then quotes directly from Mueller: "While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."
First White House reaction
Who is William Barr?
As US attorney general overseeing the politically independent US Department of Justice, William Barr is the top law enforcement officer in the nation.
He was confirmed for the post in February by the Senate after a vote that largely fell along party lines.
During his confirmation hearing Democrats were angered by his previous criticism of the Russia inquiry and his past arguments that appeared to support Trump’s public positions.
Barr, who also served as attorney general from 1991-93, previously argued in a memo that Trump was within his rights to fire FBI director James Comey and that Hillary Clinton’s actions merited an inquiry more than any Trump-Russia collusion.
Democrats slammed the memo as a "job application" for the role that he now finds himself in.
Two Russian efforts to influence election
According to Barr's letter, Mueller's team found two main Russian efforts to influence the 2016 US election, both by Russian groups and the Russian government:
'DOJ owes more than synopsis'
Democrats have been calling for transparency since the inquiry began.
Legally, the attorney general is under no obligation to release the report publicly, and his copy to Congress could contain redactions, but during his confirmation hearings before senators Mr Barr vowed to release as much as he could.
A number of senior Democrats, including presidential hopefuls Beto O'Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Julian Castro, have called for the full release of the report.
Congressman Nadler echoed those calls on Sunday.
Who has been charged?
Here's everyone who has been charged during the course of the Mueller inquiry into alleged Russian meddling. And, as there are no more indictments to come, this could be the final list.
Why was Mueller appointed?
The uproar in Washington began after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in May 2017.
Two days later Trump told NBC News the dismissal was because of "this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story".
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein then appointed Robert Mueller to lead an investigation into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
The decision fell to the deputy after Attorney General Jeff Sessions earlier recused himself over conversations with the Russian ambassador to the US while Sessions was working for the Trump campaign.
Within a month, the Mueller investigation expanded to include possible obstruction of justice by Trump, his campaign team, and members of his inner circle and family.
Nadler: 'Barr says President may have acted to obstruct'
Congressman Jerry Nadler, the Democratic Chair of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, emphasised that the attorney general did not rule out that Trump had obstructed justice.
"Barr says that the President may have acted to obstruct justice, but that for an obstruction conviction, 'the government would need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a person, acting with corrupt intent, engaged in obstructive conduct'."
Republican Doug Collins: 'No collusion'
Republican Doug Collins, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, said: "There is no constitutional crisis."
Graham: 'Bad day for those hoping Trump taken down'
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a vocal Trump supporter, said it was a "good day for the rule of law" and a "great job by Mr Mueller and his team to thoroughly examine all things Russia".
Absence of underlying crime evidence
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Barr have "concluded that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel's investigation is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction of justice offence".
"In cataloguing the President's actions, many of which took place in public view, the report identifies no actions that, in our judgment, constitute obstructive conduct".
"The Special Counsel recognised that the evidence does not establish that the President was involved in an underlying crime related to Russian election interference".
Cleared on collusion
On collusion the report specifically states: “[T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities."
The inquiry in numbers
Barr's letter notes that all of the indictments have been publicly disclosed and the report "does not recommend any further indictments".