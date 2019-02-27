Live
Michael Cohen set to testify on Trump
Summary
- Michael Cohen, the president's ex-lawyer, will brand Donald Trump a "racist", "conman" and "cheat" in a congressional hearing, according to prepared testimony
- Cohen is speaking before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee - his only public hearing out of three on Capitol Hill this week
- He will claim Mr Trump knew of a Wikileaks hack of Democratic emails and directed hush payments to mistresses and lies about a Moscow property deal
- Ahead of his testimony, Mr Trump and Republicans have questioned Cohen's credibility, painting him as a liar who will do anything to reduce his prison time
Live Reporting
By Ritu Prasad and Max Matza
All times stated are UK
Wielding a stiletto, not an axe
Paul Wood
World Affairs Correspondent
Anyone who’s met Michael Cohen recently will tell you that he’s burning with anger at having to take the blame for crimes he says were instigated by Trump.
It seems he's spent weeks being intensively prepped by his lawyers for this moment and intends to do the President fatal damage.
The White House talking points - farmed out to surrogates such as Donald Trump Jr - are that he’s a "disgraced liar" and "convicted perjurer".
Cohen certainly knows he has – as he says in his testimony – a credibility problem.
That’s why he’s attempting to wield a stiletto, not swing an axe, each charge backed up by what he calls “documents that are irrefutable” – hence the dramatic production of a cheque apparently signed by Trump (the alleged refund for paying off Stormy Daniels).
He won’t talk much about whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. In fact, he says he has no direct knowledge of collusion.
He will, though, say he witnessed Trump in a telephone conversation during the campaign that showed he knew in advance Wikileaks was about to publish emails hacked - by Russia - from the Democrat Party.
That would be hugely significant, if true. Trump has always denied it.
Cohen's apology
Cohen's first hearing yesterday was an eight-hour closed-door session before the Senate Intelligence Committee - the panel he admits lying to in 2017.
The ex-lawyer apologised to senators, US media say, but what else transpired during the hearing has not been publicised.
"I really appreciate the opportunity that was given to me to clear the record and to tell the truth," Cohen told reporters afterwards.
He said he was "looking forward" to Wednesday's public hearing.
"I'm going to let the American people decide exactly who is telling the truth."
Does Cohen's downfall damage Trump?
We asked a former federal prosecutor and a Republican strategist for their views on how Cohen's conviction affects Donald Trump.
Who will ask the questions?
The hearing will be opened by Democratic Chairman Elijah Cummings.
Ranking Republican Chairman Jim Jordan will go next, unless Cummings first hands off to another Democrat.
Jordan may motion to immediately adjourn the hearing, and will have 5-10 minutes to deliver remarks.
Cummings will then introduce Cohen and swear him in.
Cohen then has about 20 minutes to give his opening statement before every member of the committee will be given five minutes to speak.
The hearing will alternate between Democrats and Republicans until each of the 42 committee members have had their turn.
Expect serious fireworks as Cohen faces Republican cross-examination.
The hearing is expected to last four to five hours, and may include a lunch break.
Trump lashes out from Vietnam
The president took a brief break from preparing for his meeting with Kim Jong-un to tweet about Michael Cohen.
Cohen is in the building
Cohen has arrived at the House Oversight Committee hearing room in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill. It's his second of three consecutive days of congressional testimony, though yesterday's appearance before a Senate committee was behind closed doors. Today's is before the full glare of the media.
What's Cohen going to say?
Today should have been the day that Donald Trump strode the world stage as a would-be peacemaker in Hanoi, Vietnam.
But while he holds a nuclear summit with the North Korean leader, the US president's former right hand man is pouring a bucket of political manure over his image.
During public testimony to a congressional committee, Michael Cohen is about to level explosive allegations against the president of deceit and racism.
Prepared testimony by Cohen - who once boasted he would take a bullet for the president - has been published ahead of the main event.
Here are some of the key points he's expected to make:
