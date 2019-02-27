Michael Cohen set to testify on Trump

Anyone who’s met Michael Cohen recently will tell you that he’s burning with anger at having to take the blame for crimes he says were instigated by Trump.

It seems he's spent weeks being intensively prepped by his lawyers for this moment and intends to do the President fatal damage.

The White House talking points - farmed out to surrogates such as Donald Trump Jr - are that he’s a "disgraced liar" and "convicted perjurer".

Cohen certainly knows he has – as he says in his testimony – a credibility problem.

That’s why he’s attempting to wield a stiletto, not swing an axe, each charge backed up by what he calls “documents that are irrefutable” – hence the dramatic production of a cheque apparently signed by Trump (the alleged refund for paying off Stormy Daniels).

He won’t talk much about whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. In fact, he says he has no direct knowledge of collusion.

He will, though, say he witnessed Trump in a telephone conversation during the campaign that showed he knew in advance Wikileaks was about to publish emails hacked - by Russia - from the Democrat Party.

That would be hugely significant, if true. Trump has always denied it.