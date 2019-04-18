Live - Mueller report sent to Congress

Summary
- The 400-page report probes Russia's role in the 2016 election and whether the Trump White House broke any laws
- Attorney General William Barr, who will hold a news conference on this morning, says it does not accuse Mr Trump of obstructing justice
- Mr Barr, a Trump appointee, has previously vowed to release as much of the report as possible
- Democrats in Congress have demanded a full unredacted report, and have called for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify to Congress
- The report says the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia to win the election against Hillary Clinton
- The findings of the 22 month investigation have yet to be seen by any members of the public