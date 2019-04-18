Protesters call for the "full report" to be issued

Live - Mueller report sent to Congress

Summary

  1. The 400-page report probes Russia's role in the 2016 election and whether the Trump White House broke any laws
  2. Attorney General William Barr, who will hold a news conference on this morning, says it does not accuse Mr Trump of obstructing justice
  3. Mr Barr, a Trump appointee, has previously vowed to release as much of the report as possible
  4. Democrats in Congress have demanded a full unredacted report, and have called for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify to Congress
  5. The report says the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia to win the election against Hillary Clinton
  6. The findings of the 22 month investigation have yet to be seen by any members of the public