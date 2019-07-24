Mueller testifies to Congress on Trump probe

You probably don't have time to get through all 448 pages of Mueller's report before the questions begin - but we've got you covered.
Do Americans care?
Pew Research Center data shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans, and for the first time a majority of Republicans, believe Mueller conducted a fair investigation.
During the almost two-year investigation, Republican voters mostly expressed negative views of the probe.
In January, only 39% of Republicans said they had confidence in Mueller's investigation, compared to about to 60% today.
One-third of Americans say they still do not have full confidence in the investigation.
According to the survey, only 46% of Americans believe that the Trump government is making a serious effort to prevent Russia from future electoral interference.
Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee will kick off the day of testimony at 08:30e (12:30GMT) with three hours of questions after a brief opening statement from committee chairman Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York.
Committee staff members say they do not know if Mueller will make an opening statement, but suspect that he will.
Next will be the House Intelligence Committee which begins at 12:00 local time and goes for two hours.
After California Congressman and Committee chairman Adam Schiff gives his opening statement, members will each be given five minutes for questions.
The Judiciary Committee is expected to focus on obstruction of justice, while the intelligence committee plans to ask questions about the role Russia played in the 2016 election.
But expect for lawmakers from both parties to repeatedly go off script, as they strain to get the best made-for-TV sound bites.
Countdown to Mueller time
Welcome to our coverage of the testimony of ex-FBI director Robert Mueller, the author of a controversial investigation into President Donald Trump and his presidential campaign.
This will be the first time since his redacted report was released in April that he will answer questions about its findings.
During the nearly two-year investigation, Mr Mueller's team uncovered evidence of Russian attempts to interfere in the US election in order to help Trump.
His report did not establish that the Trump team criminally conspired with Russia, and found 10 instances in which Trump may have attempted to obstruct the Mueller investigation.
The report in 60 seconds
Mueller arrives on Capitol Hill
Washington DC tunes in to Mueller
A competition to 'out-outrage'
George Washington University professor Jonathan Turley tells BBC World News to expect a "theatre of the macabre" at today's House of Representatives hearing.
Democrats will be competing "to out-outrage" each other in their line of questioning, he says.
Trump rages on Twitter
Donald Trump, who previously claimed to reporters that he would not be watching today's hearings, starts his day with a Twitter tirade.
Why didn't Robert Mueller investigate Democrats and federal investigators "including HIMSELF", the president asked?
His most recent missive reads: "NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION."
Waiting on Capitol Hill
How will the day unfold?
