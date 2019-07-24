Mueller testifies to Congress on Trump probe

Pew Research Center data shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans, and for the first time a majority of Republicans, believe Mueller conducted a fair investigation.

During the almost two-year investigation, Republican voters mostly expressed negative views of the probe.

In January, only 39% of Republicans said they had confidence in Mueller's investigation, compared to about to 60% today. One-third of Americans say they still do not have full confidence in the investigation.

According to the survey, only 46% of Americans believe that the Trump government is making a serious effort to prevent Russia from future electoral interference.