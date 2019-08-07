Trump visits grieving cities

In the wake of recent shootings, lawmakers have spoken out about red flag laws. So what are they?
Seventeen US states have some kind of so-called red flags laws that let authorities confiscate guns from risky individuals.
On Tuesday, Ohio's Republican, pro-gun rights governor Mike DeWine also proposed a law that would allow the courts to remove guns from those deemed to be a threat to themselves or the public, while still allowing for due process.
But not everyone supports the idea.
Dayton v Toledo?
Ahead of the president's visit, Dayton's Democratic Mayor Nan Whaley weighed in on Trump's national address gaffe, in which he mixed up the city's name with another Ohio city while expressing his condolences.
Live coverage as Trump leaves Washington
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, the sites of two deadly mass shootings that stunned the nation last weekend.
The president will travel to Dayton this morning before heading to El Paso in the afternoon. Protests are expected in El Paso.
Follow our live coverage here for updates throughout the day.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What are red flag laws?
