Trump visits grieving cities

In the wake of recent shootings, lawmakers have spoken out about red flag laws. So what are they?

Seventeen US states have some kind of so-called red flags laws that let authorities confiscate guns from risky individuals.

On Tuesday, Ohio's Republican, pro-gun rights governor Mike DeWine also proposed a law that would allow the courts to remove guns from those deemed to be a threat to themselves or the public, while still allowing for due process.

But not everyone supports the idea.