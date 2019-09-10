It’s Joshua Nevett here, joining Toby from the BBC World Online desk in London.

Mr Bolton's departure from the White House is a big deal. He was considered to be the architect of some of Mr Trump’s biggest national security decisions.

He was always seen as a foreign policy "hawk" - eager for action, and to take a tough stance on Iran, Syria, Venezuela and North Korea, for example.

Ultimately, his job was to give the president advice on all matters of national security and foreign policy. Sometimes, Mr Bolton had it his own way: he played a big part in Mr Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the Iran nuclear deal.

Other times, his advice was seemingly ignored. Especially on the thorny issue of North Korea, whose leader, Kim Jong-un, Mr Bolton has always maligned as a dictator who ought to be deposed.

Nevertheless, Mr Bolton has enjoyed influence in the White House, which can’t be said for all his predecessors.