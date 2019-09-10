Why is the job of National Security Adviser important?
It's Joshua Nevett here, joining Toby from the
BBC World Online desk in London.
Mr Bolton's departure from the White House is a big deal. He was considered
to be the architect of some of Mr Trump’s biggest national security decisions.
He was always seen as a foreign policy "hawk" - eager for action, and to take a tough stance on Iran, Syria, Venezuela and North Korea, for example.
Ultimately, his job was to give the president
advice on all matters of national security and foreign policy. Sometimes, Mr Bolton
had it his own way: he played a big part in Mr Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the
Iran nuclear deal.
Other times, his advice was seemingly ignored. Especially on
the thorny issue of North Korea, whose leader, Kim Jong-un, Mr Bolton has
always maligned as a dictator who ought to be deposed.
Nevertheless, Mr Bolton has enjoyed influence in the White
House, which can’t be said for all his predecessors.
Was he fired or did he quit?
John Bolton himself has tweeted, and he’s already throwing
the president’s versions of events into doubt. He says that he offered to
resign last night, but that Mr Trump asked to talk to him about it on Tuesday.
Mr Bolton's tweet comes after the White House press office said he was set to appear at a press briefing on Tuesday with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
It seems this came as a surprise to everyone...
John Bolton leaves the White House
Hi, it’s Toby Luckhurst, kicking off this live page from the BBC in London. In the last hour - and a little out of the blue - we’ve learned that National Security
Adviser John Bolton has lost his job at the White House.
Mr Trump tweeted that he
told Bolton last night that “his services are no longer needed”, saying he “disagreed
strongly with many of his suggestions”.
John Bolton himself has tweeted, and he’s already throwing the president’s versions of events into doubt. He says that he offered to resign last night, but that Mr Trump asked to talk to him about it on Tuesday.
He’s also speaking to reporters, insisting he wasn’t fired and promising (ominously) to have his own say “in due course” – according to reporters at the Washington Post and the New York Times.
Mr Bolton's tweet comes after the White House press office said he was set to appear at a press briefing on Tuesday with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
It seems this came as a surprise to everyone...
There was no warning that Bolton's job was in danger, and reaction is pouring in. Stay with us for more.