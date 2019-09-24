Democrats move towards impeaching Trump

Last week reports said US intelligence officials had complained to a government watchdog about Mr Trump's interactions with a foreign leader, who was later revealed to be the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.
That whistleblower's complaint - which was deemed "urgent" and credible by the intelligence inspector general - has been demanded by Democrats in Congress, but the White House and Department of Justice have refused to provide it.
What exactly was said remains unclear but Democrats accuse Mr Trump of threatening to withhold military aid to force Ukraine to investigate corruption allegations against Mr Biden and his son Hunter.
Mr Trump has acknowledged discussing Joe Biden with Mr Zelensky but said he was only trying to get Europe to step up assistance by threatening to withhold military aid.
He has said his administration would release the full and unredacted transcript of the phone conversation he held with the Ukrainian leader.
For months now, Democratic
leaders in the House of Representatives have been playing a semantics game.
They wanted those who supported and those who opposed a formal impeachment
inquiry into President Donald Trump to both think they were getting what they wanted.
This strategy suggested a fear
by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others that heading down the path to impeachment
would put moderate Democrats facing tough 2020 re-election fights at risk.
That calculus appears to have
changed, after the rapid drumbeat of new revelations about Mr Trump's contacts
with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Now even middle-of-the road
politicians are coming out in favour of impeachment proceedings.
The dam has broken. The genie
is out of the bottle. Pick your metaphor. The simple fact is that Ms Pelosi - a
keen judge of the political mood within her caucus - has made the decision to
shift from resisting impeachment to -at the very least - being open to it.
The path forward is uncertain.
The administration could back way from its across-the board stonewalling and
give Congress some of the information it requests. Opinion surveys could show
the latest drama is taking a toll on one party or the other, causing political
will to crumble. Or, both sides could dig in for a long, gruelling battle that
could drag into the darkest days of winter.
What exactly is the row about?
'The dam has broken'
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America reporter
Breaking'More Witch Hunt garbage'
President Trump is not in Washington today - he's in New York where he's held a series of meetings with world leaders and delivered a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.
According to the White House pool report, the president is currently enjoying "executive time". He just tweeted his response to Nancy Pelosi's statement.
'Stop stonewalling or face impeachment'
The former vice-president and current frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination is at the centre of this story. Here's the warning he issued to President Trump a couple of hours ago.
Trump 'has betrayed his oath of office'
Making her remarks, Pelosi said that President Trump has "seriously violated the constitution".
"This week, the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take action that would benefit him politically," she said.
He has betrayed his oath of office, national security, and the integrity of elections, she added.
The law is unequivocal," she added. "The president must be held accountable."
An attempt to remove Mr Trump from office would require about 20 Republicans in the Senate to rebel against him.
No US president has ever been removed from office by impeachment.
Where is public on impeachment?
BreakingImpeachment inquiry to go ahead, Pelosi confirms
"No one is above the law," says Nancy Pelosi as she confirms the inquiry is to take place.
Trump: Impeachment inquiry would be "a positive for me"
Speaking from New York City at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump said an impeachment inquiry would be "a positive for me".
The US is "doing the best it's ever done," Trump said, adding that the Democrats would lose next year's elections of they pursue impeachment.
Pelosi: Trump 'breached constitutional responsibilities'
Nancy Pelosi is now speaking.
She says that a phone call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president was a breach of constitutional responsibilities.
What does it take to impeach a president?
Nancy Pelosi has said she will move forward with impeachment proceedings against President Trump. But what does that actually mean?
