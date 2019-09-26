The unclassified document states: "This interference includes, among other things pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the President's main domestic political rivals."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Breaking'A serious or flagrant problem'
The unclassified document states: "This interference includes, among other things pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the President's main domestic political rivals."
The complaint says Trump's conduct, which the whistleblower says they did not witness firsthand, constitutes "a serious or flagrant problem, abuse, or violation of law".
BreakingWhistleblower complaint released
The whistleblower complaint on Trump and Ukraine has just been released.
And it accuses Trump of "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the US 2020 election".
US spy chief faces Congress
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire has just been two months in the job.
He’s barely had time to get his feet under the desk, and now he finds himself in the gladiator arena of a congressional hearing.
The US intelligence chief, who refused to release a whistleblower complaint at the centre of an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, is undergoing a day of hearings before the House and Senate intelligence committees.
Maguire will no doubt face hostile questions about his decision to withhold from lawmakers until Wednesday an anonymous complaint - that a government inspector general considered "credible" and of "urgent concern" weeks ago - about President Trump.
Democrats in Congress say Maguire broke the law by slow-walking the complaint.
Little is known about the complaint itself, but it has generated allegations that Trump withheld US aid as leverage to prod Ukraine into helping him smear his US Democratic political opponent Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
In a 25 July phone call with the Ukrainian president, Trump did request that Ukraine investigate the Bidens, according to a summary of that call released by the White House on Wednesday.
A clear majority of House Democrats has backed an abuse of power that demands an inquiry into whether Trump should be removed from office.