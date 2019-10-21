You probably already know Justin Trudeau, the prime minister and Liberal party leader, but who are his challengers?
Andrew Scheer: The 40-year-old Conservative leader has the best shot of unseating Trudeau. His platform has focused on government spending
Jagmeet Singh: A long-time Ontario provincial legislator, he won a seat in parliament earlier this year and is the leader of Canada’s left-leaning New Democratic Party. They are not performing as well as in 2015.
Elizabeth May: It is the fourth federal election for the Green Party leader. The 65-year-old has led the Greens since 2006, and has watched the party’s vote slide from 6.8% in 2008 to a measly 3.5% in 2015.
Yves-Francois Blanchet: The leader of the separatist Bloc Quebecois, which is surging in its home province.
The election is on
Welcome to our live coverage of Canada's 43rd general election.
We’ll keep you updated as voting continues across the country and Canadians decide if Justin Trudeau will stay on as Liberal prime minister - or if a new party takes power.
The first polls will close at 20:30 in Newfoundland (19:00 ET/midnight BST).
Live Reporting
By Holly Honderich and Ritu Prasad
All times stated are UK
Who’s who?
