You probably already know Justin Trudeau, the prime minister and Liberal party leader, but who are his challengers?

Andrew Scheer: The 40-year-old Conservative leader has the best shot of unseating Trudeau. His platform has focused on government spending

Jagmeet Singh: A long-time Ontario provincial legislator, he won a seat in parliament earlier this year and is the leader of Canada’s left-leaning New Democratic Party. They are not performing as well as in 2015.

Elizabeth May: It is the fourth federal election for the Green Party leader. The 65-year-old has led the Greens since 2006, and has watched the party’s vote slide from 6.8% in 2008 to a measly 3.5% in 2015.

Yves-Francois Blanchet: The leader of the separatist Bloc Quebecois, which is surging in its home province.