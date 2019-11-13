Trump impeachment: Public hearings loom

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Taylor, one of today's two witnesses, is the acting US ambassador to Ukraine.

He's delivered some of the most explosive testimony in this inquiry so far.

Taylor told a private last month that it was his "clear understanding" that the president had withheld military aid because he wanted Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son on charges that have been widely discredited.

He also said that Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was behind the drive to get Ukraine to announce an inquiry into the Bidens.

Now, Democrats are hoping Taylor can clearly explain it all to the public.