Kurt Volker is the former special representative to Ukraine.

In closed-door testimony in October, Volker told lawmakers he was "never asked to do anything" he thought was wrong - something Republicans will surely highlight today.

But Volker also said he worried the US-Ukraine relationship was "getting sucked into a domestic political debate".

Text messages Volker provided to Congress show he spoke to Ukrainian officials about launching politically charged investigations.

He was one of the self-titled "three amigos" who were charged by the White House with guiding US-Ukraine relations - the other two were EU ambassador Gordon Sondland and Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

Volker resigned after the release of the whistleblower report about the July phone call between Trump and Ukraine's leader.